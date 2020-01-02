Patriots’ Bill Belichick Gives Ominous Quote When Asked on Tom Brady’s Future

The New England Patriots‘ Bill Belichick doesn’t sound too committed to Tom Brady heading into 2020.

With Brady a free agent entering this offseason, the longtime Patriots head coach — who has coached Brady since he entered the league in 2000 — was asked on the topic that this could at least be possible that this is the last game that the head coach/quarterback duo could be together.

In typical Belichick fashion, the Patriots head coach wasn’t concerned at all and was instead simply focusing on the team’s upcoming Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans this Saturday.

Via Andy Hart of WEEI:

“Yeah, we’re focused on the Titans. That’s really…that’s all I’m focused on. So we’ll do everything we can to get ready to go and play the best game we can play Saturday night,” Belichick said.

Belichick was asked a variety of interesting questions during the press conference, including an unrelated one to the previous question — one in which he was asked how much time he spends with Brady on his quarterback mechanics.

“Yeah, I meet with the quarterbacks every week and we talk about a variety of things, that being one of them,” Belichick said of Brady not being left to his own devices. “And other things. So I’d say weekly.”

It’s no secret that Brady’s statistics were drastically down this season. In fact, his 24 touchdown passes were the lowest since the 2006 season — the infamous campaign in which his best wide receivers were Jabar Gaffney and Reche Caldwell. His 60.8 completion percentage and 88.0 quarterback rating were at its lowest since the 2013 season.

Peter King Acknowledges Brady-to-Chargers Makes Sense

One person who at least thinks that Brady signing with the Los Angeles Chargers is a possibility is longtime NFL reporter Peter King. King at least kept the idea open that the Chargers could reach out to Brady in March.

“The Chargers could try to talk Tom Brady, also scheduled to be free in March, into coming west.” King wrote in his latest Football Morning In America column for NBC Sports. “I’m skeptical of this too, but this will be the first time Brady’s ever been unsigned and ineligible to be franchised entering an offseason, and he might want to see what life is like outside Belichickland.”

It is assumed that Los Angeles is moving on from longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers, who has been the team’s starter since 2006. Rivers has already stated that he’ll play the 2020 season — with or without Los Angeles, the team that drafted him back in 2004.

Tom Brady Dismisses Injuries as Reason For Poor Play

The 42-year-old Brady wants to make one thing clear — injuries are not the reason for his poor play.

After a terrible pick-six interception against the Miami Dolphins — the first of his career against Miami — the veteran quarterback dismissed the notion that his prior injuries, such as the elbow ailment he’s dealt with all season, is the reason for his poor play.

Via Adam London of NESN:

“I don’t have any problems. I have no injuries,” said Brady. “I’ve said it a lot. I feel good. There is no injury, no nothing. I wish I would have played better, and that’s about it.”

The Patriots will host the Titans at 8:15 ET on Saturday as they’ll look for their first win on Wild Card weekend since 2006.