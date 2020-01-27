Drew Bledsoe Reveals Stunning Opinion of Tom Brady as Teammates

Although Tom Brady may be the greatest quarterback of all time in 2020, that wasn’t the case back in 2000.

Most people know Brady’s backstory by this point. He was a sixth-round draft choice out of the University of Michigan who began his rookie camp with the New England Patriots as the fourth-string quarterback. While he finished his career at Michigan on a high note and was a starter during the last two seasons, draft experts didn’t expect much out of Brady.

While that in itself isn’t surprising, what is stunning is that his former teammate and the quarterback who started in front of Brady, Drew Bledsoe, never thought much of the future MVP when they were teammates.

Bledsoe Compared Tom Brady to Jason Garrett in 2000

Bledsoe, who entered the 2000 and 2001 seasons as the Patriots’ starter at quarterback, revealed during a recent interview that he never thought Brady would be a starter — he always thought he would be a career backup, a la Jason Garrett. Garrett had a long career as a backup where he started just nine games during his playing career.

“Here’s the real truth of it,” Bledsoe said before making his confession. “So when he was on the practice squad his rookie year, I actually called my financial advisor about him like, ‘Hey, I really like this kid. He’s never going to be a starter. He’s just going to be Jason Garrett or one of those guys who are just around forever, but you’ll really like the kid.'”

As we all know now, Bledsoe couldn’t be further from the truth on his prediction. Brady not only supplanted Bledsoe as the starter — it all began due to Bledsoe’s concussion early in the 2001 season — he won the Super Bowl in his first season as the starting QB and would go on to win two more in his first four seasons as the starter.

The rest is history. Not only has Brady won six Super Bowl titles, he ranks No. 2 in career touchdown passes while also holding the record for most wins by a starting QB in NFL history. That’s not even mentioning his four Super Bowl MVPs and three regular season MVPs.

Brady’s former mentor did admit how wrong he was with his thought process two decades ago.

“Nobody outside of maybe Tom himself could’ve ever predicted he was going to be a starter in the league,” Bledsoe said. “And to be in the conversation as one the greatest of all-time.”

Danny Amendola Makes Prediction on Brady’s Decision

Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola made a bold prediction as to where Brady will end up for the 2020 season. Amendola, who played with Brady from 2013 until 2017, predicted that the veteran quarterback would end up back in New England for next season.

Amendola responded with the following answer when asked if he thought Brady would end up with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It’s hard for me to see him in any other jersey than a Patriots jersey, so I’m holding on just like everybody else is,” Amendola said.

Brady will enter free agency for the first time in his career and it remains to be seen what his decision will be on his NFL future.