Former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe Reveals Why Tom Brady Could Leave Bill Belichick

If you’re looking for a good piece of analysis on a situation involving Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, look no further than Drew Bledsoe.

Bledsoe was the top overall pick of the New England Patriots during the 1993 NFL Draft. Bledsoe became a star in New England, leading them to a Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 1996 season while being named to three Pro Bowls.

However, he isn’t best known for his success during his playing career — he’s best known for paving the way for Brady, who has become arguably the best QB in NFL history. It was Bledsoe’s injury early on in the 2001 NFL season that enabled Brady to become the starting QB for the Patriots — a role that continues to this day.

With Brady due to enter free agency for the first time and possibly leave the Patriots for another team, Bledsoe chimed in on why his former teammate would want to leave Belichick.

Via Jenna Ciccotelli of Boston.com:

Who is More Responsible for the Patriots’ Success?

“I do think there’s some intrigue, probably on both sides of that thing, to see if they can do it without the other guy – for Tom, to see if he can without Bill, and for Bill, to see if he can win without Tom,” Bledsoe said. “I think there’s probably some intrigue on both sides of that thing to see where the credit really lies in that situation. I truly have no idea what’s going to happen. It’ll be interesting to watch.”

The age-old question has been who is more responsible for the Patriots’ success — Brady or Belichick?

In order for that question to be answered, it’s literally now or never. Brady is at the age of his playing career as he’ll be 43 years of age in 2020. Belichick also isn’t getting any younger as he’ll be 68 years old during the 2020 season — which would make him the second-oldest head coach in the league.

Obviously, Brady would have to be given a fair shot at proving he can lead another team to success — especially at this juncture of his career.

Bledsoe Proposes Brady’s Next Landing Spot

Bledsoe explains that Brady’s possible landing spots out of New England would be limited because he would have to play for teams with good supporting casts. Teams such as the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers were thrown out there as possible landing spots for Brady in 2020.

“If he does decide he’s going to go someplace else, it has to be a very specific fit,” Bledsoe said. “They’ve got to have most of the pieces in place already. He’s not going to go to a rebuild. Outside of [Los Angeles and Indianapolis], it’s kind of hard to envision him going someplace else.”

Outside of the Chargers and Colts, there are also outside shots of Brady joining the Cleveland Browns — the team Josh McDaniels may coach — or even the Oakland Raiders, who could move on from Derek Carr.

One thing is for certain — Brady isn’t likely to walk away from the game knowing his last pass attempt was pick-six.

However, it appears everyone — even Bledsoe — is well aware that Brady’s days in a Patriots uniform may be numbered.