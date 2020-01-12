Patriots Star Julian Edelman Arrested in Beverly Hills: Report

New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday night, per a report from TMZ Sports. The 33-year-old wide receiver allegedly jumped on the hood of a Mercedes that did not belong to him, causing damage to the vehicle.

According to the report, cops were already in the area working on another case when they were called in. Edelman, who had allegedly been drinking, was cited for misdemeanor vandalism before being released and leaving with his friends.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

This story is developing.

READ NEXT: 3 Packers Who Could Be Surprise Roster Cuts This Offseason

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata