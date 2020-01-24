Patriots Scouts ‘Gushing’ Over Chance to Draft Dominant College Receiver: Report

Despite a dominating defensive performance throughout much of the 2019 season, the New England Patriots suffered an early exit from the postseason following a home Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans. While QB Tom Brady continued to play at an adequate level in his age 42 season, much of the Patriots’ shortcomings on offense stemmed from instability at the wide receiver position.

Veteran WR Julian Edelman battled significant injuries throughout much of the season. Former All-Pros Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown came and went. First-round draft pick N’Keal Harry missed nearly half the season on injured reserve.

New England undoubtedly missed the contributions of retired TE Rob Gronkowski as they adjusted to life without the five-time Pro Bowler for the first time in a decade. The team will now turn its full attention to the offseason – most importantly the fast-approaching NFL Draft. Scouting opportunities such as the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl are already in action and Patriots team officials have been in attendance.

In his latest news and rumors column from the 2020 Senior Bowl, Pro Football Network NFL Draft Analyst Tony Pauline offered an interesting tidbit on a potential Patriots draft target on offense.

“Keep this in the back of your mind: New England Patriots scouts were gushing over James Proche during today’s practice – I heard it firsthand,” wrote Pauline. “This doesn’t mean they are automatically drafting Proche, but he fits the bill for the type of receiver they love and have great success with.”

Pauline himself has also praised the abilities of the redshirt senior on Twitter through the first couple practices in Mobile.

James Proche/WR/#SMU looks great in drills during afternoon practice at the #SeniorBowl. Wow-wow-wow. Scouts around me commenting how good he looks. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 21, 2020

Continue to be impressed with James Proche of #SMU. Guy runs scissor sharp routes and defenders cannot stay with him. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 23, 2020

Scouting Report on WR James Proche

The 5’11,” 196-pound receiver enters the 2020 NFL Draft following a highly successful collegiate career at Southern Methodist University. The two-time All-ACC First Team selection compiled 301 receptions, 3,949 yards, and 39 touchdowns across 50 games. Proche’s final season in 2019 was his most productive with 111 catches for 1,225 yards and 15 scores.

The Dallas, Texas native also saw considerable action as a kickoff and punt returner for the Mustangs. Over his four seasons at SMU, Proche handled 31 kickoffs for 615 yards and 50 punts for 382 yards.

Senior NFL Draft Analyst Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network took an in-depth look at the full skill set of the SMU receiver in this scouting report:

PROS: Wicked hands. Can stick a high-velocity ball in its tracks and make one-handed receptions outside of his frame. Effective catching at elevation, digging balls out of the dirty, flipping to backshoulder balls — his track, adjust, and snag is a delightful process to watch. Nifty athlete with quick feet and a smooth gear shift. Does well to manipulate route stems with variable speeds and is able to win leverage at the top of his route with head fakes and fleet-footedness. Quick footwork also allows for impressive body control when adjusting to inaccurate passes across the middle or on the sideline. Climbs the stem quickly and uses vertical push to manipulate defender leverage and create throwing windows on breaking routes. Tough as a blocker despite size and will get nasty with DBs who sleep on his physicality; brings similar traits as a ball-carrier, though strength limits efficacy here. CONS: Not a big dude, not a fast dude, and not a long dude. Catch radius is impressive given adjustment/hand strength, but arms are short and it kills him against bigger corners. Has little to no evidence of successful press releases besides a skip and sprint to the outside shoulder — if his opponent lands hands on him, he gets swallowed up and cannot fight through or release from the contact. Can be guilty of losing to catch-man coverage as well for similar reasons. Far more effective reading/adjusting on underneath/breaking routes as opposed to deep balls, where he seems to struggle identifying flight path and getting to an advantageous positioning. Is likely role specific in the slot and is not particularly unique athletically to stand out in that niche.

Proche is currently projected as a mid-to-late round draft pick, but a strong performance at the Senior Bowl and upcoming NFL Scouting Combine can change his status in a hurry. The Patriots currently possess eight total picks in 2020, including five choices in the final two rounds.

