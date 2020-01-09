Former Patriots TE Shares Inside Story on Tom Brady’s Study Habits

Speculation on if and where Tom Brady will play football in 2020 has only increased since the New England Patriots suffered a disappointing home loss to the Tennesse Titans on Wild Card weekend. On Wednesday morning, the 42-year-old signal-caller took to social media to cleared up at least some of the doubt that he may hang his cleats up for good.

“You don’t always win,” Brady posted on his Instagram. “You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Brady’s confirmation drew reactions from around the football world, including some praise from former teammate Clay Harbor.

Brady has won three league MVP awards, six Super Bowls, and four Super Bowl MVP Awards. He is a 14-time Pro Bowler has led the NFL in passing yards twice. Love him or hate him you have to admire this mans mindset and work ethic. #growthmindset https://t.co/Z4jj6tZhlE — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 8, 2020

The seven-year veteran tight end played for five teams throughout his career, but hasn’t seen NFL action since before the New Orleans Saints placed him on injured reserve in August 2017. While rehabbing a wrist injury in 2018-19, Harbor remained in the spotlight as a contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. He also hinted at an NFL comeback before the 2019 season, but the 32-year-old did not catch on anywhere.

Before then, Harbor spent a portion of the 2016 season with the Patriots. He saw action in three games before being released by the team in early October that year. During his short stint in New England, however, Harbor picked up on some of the habits that have helped their three-time MVP quarterback extend his career for over two decades. He shared some details on his Twitter on Wednesday.

“When I signed w the Pats in 2016 the first thing I noticed about Tom Brady was how even after 16 years with the same team basically same offense, he was still in the front row of every meeting feverishly taking notes as if he was in algebra class the day before a test. #patriots”

Brady’s competitive nature has been well documented over the years, including this story told to USA Today by Patriots S Devin McCourty prior to last year’s Super Bowl.

“When we played San Francisco in 2016, I want to say it was after we lost to Seattle, we had just traded Jamie Collins and we go to San Fran and I think a lot of people are doubting us and we go out and get a big win,” explained McCourty. “Everybody’s on the plane celebrating, standing up, laughing and joking and you look over at Tom and he’s on his laptop. He got hit in the leg so he’s massaging it, he’s watching film and totally locked in on watching the game we just played. I think that just spoke volumes. He’s always moving on to the next, he’s always preparing. And that’s just how he is day-in and day-out.”

Business Insider also documented 41 other instances in case you still had doubts about the six-time Super Bowl champion.

