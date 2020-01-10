Paul Rudd Strongly Endorses Chiefs Pro Bowler in Hilarious Video [WATCH]

Many fans may recognize Paul Rudd for his role in countless hit films such as Ant-Man or Anchorman. Kansas City Chiefs fans, however, probably know him as one of their own.

The NFL fandom of the star American actor is well-documented. From appearances on “Good Morning Football “to presenting QB Patrick Mahomes his 2018 MVP award at last year’s NFL Honors show.

Rudd and Mahomes are back together again, but this time its to throw their support behind another Chiefs award winner. Kansas City punter Dustin Colquitt recently received the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nomination and is now one-of-32 players across the league in the running for the honor and a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. His 2019 nomination is the third of his career, including last season and the 2013 season as well.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The two-time Pro Bowler posted a hilarious video to his Twitter profile on Thursday featuring two of his biggest supporters.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is presented annually to a player who embodies on-field excellence as well as outstanding community service involvement off the field. Fan voting for the 2019 award ends on Sunday, January 12.

Colquitt Gives Us Reasons to Smile

The long-time Chiefs punter was drafted by the organization back in 2005 and has been heavily involved in the Kansas City community ever since. Some of his most outstanding work comes from his ties to Team Smile, an advocacy group that partners oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations to provide life-changing dental care to children in underserved communities.

Colquitt has been an ambassador of Team Smile for over 13 years and is now a member of the organization’s Board of Directors. According to the team, his efforts “have resulted in nearly 50,000 underserved children receiving more than $21 million in complimentary dental and preventative care services” during that span.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt also spoke highly of Colquitt’s efforts via a team statement back in December.

“For 15 years, Dustin Colquitt has been a pillar of the Chiefs organization and the Kansas City community, and we are thrilled that he will once again represent the Chiefs as our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” said Hunt. “Over the course of his career, Dustin has developed into one of the top punters in NFL history, and his character and humility have made him one of the leaders in our locker room for many years. But Dustin’s commitment to the Kansas City community is what truly sets him apart. Through his leadership at TeamSmile and his involvement with Fuel Up to Play 60, Athletes in Action and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Dustin has shown tremendous dedication to improving the lives of youth in Kansas City, and he is once again a deserving candidate for one of the most prestigious honors in sports.”

READ NEXT: Chiefs Sign Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata5 Patriots Free Agents Likely to Leave This Offseason