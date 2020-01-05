5 Potential Candidates to be Patriots Quarterback in 2020

With Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card round game in the books, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may well have played his last game at Gillette Stadium for the team.

A 20-year run that included six Super Bowl victories and 19 consecutive winning seasons, Brady cemented himself as the most decorated player in NFL history and perhaps the best to ever play. With the offseason looming, Brady appears set to enter free agency for the first time in his NFL career and it doesn’t look like another season in New England is likely.

It was a short and swift downfall from grace for Brady and the Patriots, losing five of its final nine games in 2019 including their lone postseason contest against Tennessee. If Brady really is done in New England, as well as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, it could be a complete and total offensive rebuild for the Patriots next season.

But who will be at the helm of that? There are several quarterbacks hitting free agency this offseason that may fit in well with the Patriots system. Here’s who could wind up as the Patriots quarterback for the start of the 2020 season if Tom Brady doesn’t return.

Jarrett Stidham

The incumbent candidate, Stidham was drafted in 2019 as a potential candidate to replace Brady once he does depart New England. Throughout his rookie season, though he didn’t see a ton of game action, Stidham was routinely leading the first-team offense in practice while Brady was limited.

Stidham showed good poise in the preseason and has a year in the franchise under his belt. Already knowing the playbook and having a rapport with most offensive players gives him a leg up on the competition. But whether or not he is ready to step into such a role is another question.

Philip Rivers

The long-time Chargers quarterback is also a free agent this offseason and has repeatedly said retirement isn’t a possibility. With Rivers looking to play more football in the future, why not try somewhere like New England where he can still compete for championships.

There is a solid base of young talent and with a new offensive coordinator likely in the mix, Rivers and the Patriots could start totally fresh while still being a favorite in the AFC East.

Teddy Bridgewater

Yes, he’s still under contract with the Saints. But if New Orleans is willing to trade him the Patriots should do whatever it takes to bring him to Foxborough. Bridgewater has starting experience and having replaced Drew Brees earlier this season, he understands what it takes to play in place of a legend.

This is a longshot, but the Patriots may be smart to invest in an experienced quarterback looking to prove he can still be a big-time player in the NFL.

Marcus Mariota

Another dual-threat quarterback, Mariota led the Titans to a playoff berth in 2017 but took a step back in his contract year this season. He was benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill this season though he did feature in special offensive packages throughout the season.

Mariota may be willing to take a pay cut and a short-term deal to prove he’s still capable of being an NFL starter and the New England offense could be a good place for him to do that.

Jacob Eason

The Patriots will be drafting late in the first round, meaning the top three quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert will likely be gone. But Eason may be on par with those three.

Eason completed 64 percent of his passes and has some of the best field vision among draft-eligible quarterbacks. There’s concern he may have entered the draft a little too early but many believe he could be a professional caliber quarterback.

