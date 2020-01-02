Pro Bowl Tight End Could Sign with Patriots for 2020 Season

The old saying goes: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

For the New England Patriots, that may be the case for one of their top free-agent targets.

When Eric Ebron hit the market ahead of the 2018 season, he had visits with the Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts, ultimately choosing to sign with the latter and subsequently having a career year. But in 2019, his production waivered and he suffered a season-ending injury that cut his second year in Indianapolis short.

With Ebron set to enter free agency again in March, the Patriots may choose to bring in the tight end and fill a major area of need on the roster. The tight end position in New England had long been a big part of the team’s offense with Rob Gronkowski providing a boost in the passing and running games.

But when Gronk left, the Patriots strung together the position with Matt LaCosse, Ben Watson, and Ryan Izzo, the last of which has largely been inactive. The Patriots could look to bring in a guy like Ebron to add some talent at a position that desperately lacked just that this year.

How Much Would Ebron Make?

In his contract with the Colts, Ebron signed a two-year, 13 million-dollar deal, an affordable contract for the Patriots next season. New England enters the offseason with around $50 million in cap space for the season.

New England may look to ink a similar deal with the tight end, perhaps for just a year to give Ebron a chance to redeem himself and go for more money in 2021. The Patriots have been known to do this in the past, signing players who are seemingly on a downward trend before reviving their career on an inexpensive one-year deal.

Look at Jamie Collins this year. The Browns released him, New England signed him, and now Collins is in line to get a hefty deal for next season. The same could happen with Ebron who may be looking for a way to get his career back on track.

From Worst to First?

The Patriots had the lowest tight end target percentage in the NFL during the 2019 season, mainly due to injury and inconsistent performances. But it also stems from not having a premier target like Gronkowski at Tom Brady’s disposal.

But with Ebron available and Gronkowski potentially eyeing a comeback, the tight end position could flourish next season for New England. If the Patriots can upgrade their tight end unit, it would also affect the team’s running backs which struggled at times during the season due to insufficient blocking.

While fullbacks James Develin and Jakob Johnson were both knocked out for the year with injuries, the lack of a true blocking tight end was impactful. However, Ebron’s blocking has been regarded among the worst in the NFL throughout his career. If Ebron can improve this facet of his game, the Patriots may come courting the one-time Pro Bowler.

