Raheem Mostert Contract: How Much Money Does the 49ers RB Make?

The San Francisco 49ers are heading to the Super Bowl after handily defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. A primary reason they dominated Green Bay was their excellent running game, which gained 285 yards. Running back Raheem Mostert gained 220 of those yards, while scoring a whopping four touchdowns on the night.

Mostert has played for seven different NFL teams, including the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles, but he signed a three-year contract with the 49ers this past spring. So how much is the man who just ran for four touchdowns in the NFC Championship making a year? Here’s a breakdown of Raheem Mostert’s current contract.

Raheem Mostert’s Contract: Three Years, $8.7 Million

In March, San Francisco signed Mostert to a three-year, $8.7 million deal with $3 million total guaranteed, per Spotrac. Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler said after the running back signed with the Niners that Mostert had received “strong interest elsewhere,” but he chose to remain with the 49ers.

He originally came over to San Francisco from Chicago in 2016, and he played in one game that year. He was placed on injured reserve in November of the 2017 season, and while he showed flashes in 2018, his true breakout has come this postseason. A look at his current contract shows that the 49ers are getting a major bargain.

Mostert made $1,983,333 this season, which includes a $1,400,000 base salary and bonuses. His average salary is $2.9 million, and he is slated to make $3,208,333 in 2020, which also includes his $2,575,000 base salary. He will have a dead cap hit of just $666,667 next season, making him an incredible bargain for the 49ers, especially considering his recent production.

In 2021, he is slated to make $3,508,334, and his cap hit for San Francisco will be even better, at just $333,334. Mostert is under contract with the Niners until 2022, when he will become a free agent. He also gets a per-game-active bonus of $15,625 per game.

Mostert finished the 2019 season with 772 yards on 137 attempts (that’s a 5.6 yards-per-carry average), and he also had eight touchdowns.

Mostert Set NFL Records in NFC Championship Game vs Packers

Mostert’s NFC Championship performance was so dominant, he broke both team and league records. He set the 49ers single-game rushing record (in the regular season and postseason combined!), and his 220 yards on the ground was second all-time in a playoff game — ever. Frank Gore had the 49ers previous single-game high with 212 yards, so the 49ers are certainly getting their money’s worth with Mostert.

RAHEEM MOSTERT RAN MAD ⚡️ 💨 49ers single-game rushing record

Mostert and this extremely hot 49ers team will now head to Miami to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

