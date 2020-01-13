New Footage of Raiders’ HQ in Nevada Revealed [LOOK]

At this point, everybody has seen photos or videos of the Raiders‘ new stadium in Las Vegas. While Allegiant Stadium is certainly looking impressive, it’s not the only large structure the team is building in Nevada. About 20 minutes away from the stadium, the Raiders are building their new headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. Silver and Black Today decided to take a drone over to the construction site and gave us the best look at the new building yet.

Staying in character, the Raiders are laying it on thick with the silvers and blacks for their headquarters. It actually looks quite similar to the stadium.

More New Footage of Allegiant Stadium

Silver and Black Today has been busy getting all the new footage of what the Raiders are doing in Las Vegas and they got a pretty in-depth look at Allegiant Stadium.

There’s still got quite a bit of work to be done, but the stadium is clearly coming along very nicely. Being spitting distance from the Las Vegas Strip, tickets are already becoming a hot commodity.

PSL Sales Beating Projections

Any doubts that the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas is going to be a profitable one are quickly getting thrown out the window. So far, everything seems to be working in Mark Davis’ favor. According to Mick Ackers at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders blowing past original estimates for personal seat license sales:

The budget for personal seat license sales at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium has increased by $228 million over original estimates. Initially projected to bring in $250 million, better than forecast sales have led the Raiders to increase the PSL budget by 91.2 percent to $478 million, according to the latest financial report provided by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority. All of that $478 million has been infused into the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium. The increased budget has allowed the Raiders to add new features such as additional suites, a 26,000-square-foot field-level club, upgraded fixtures and art and an upgraded internet connection.

The Raiders have nearly sold out all of their PSLs and it’s exciting that the team has decided to take that extra cash and invest in the stadium. The team spent decades in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and Allegiant Stadium appears like it’s going to be a massive upgrade.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is a historic structure, but it was built almost 60 years ago. It’s clear the Raiders are sparing no expense in an effort to ensure Allegiant Stadium is a huge success. The move to Las Vegas will likely alienate some fans, but the team will gain many new fans due to the move.

The Raiders already will be hosting the draft in Las Vegas and reportedly have a shot at getting the first game of the 2020 NFL season to show off the stadium. Hosting the Super Bowl is probably not too far away either. The team is bound to lose a lot of the grit and toughness that made them so popular, but that could be beneficial for the team in the long run.

