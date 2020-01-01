Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Has Hilarious Reaction to Odell Beckham Comparison

Hunter Renfrow may look like he’s your TA for your intro to economics course in college, but the rookie wide receiver proved that he’s the real deal on the football field in 2019. The Raiders had a desperate need at wide receiver this season and Renfrow stepped up in a big way towards the end of the season. He only scored four touchdowns on the season, but that was just as many as Cleveland Browns superstar Odell Beckham Jr. ESPN so kindly pointed this out and Renfrow had a great response.

Here we go again https://t.co/g5WBDHBNBZ — Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) December 30, 2019

Before 2019, Beckham was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL. He was traded to Cleveland in the offseason and wasn’t able to put up his usual big numbers thanks to poor quarterback play. With loads of changes taking place for the Browns, Beckham’s status with the team could be in question. Maybe Renfrow and he will be teammates in 2020.

Jon Gruden Praises Renfrow

One thing is for sure, Renfrow has proven to his team that he’s there to stay. Head coach Jon Gruden has been quick to praise the wide receiver in the past and that didn’t stop after the season.

“I think the young kid from Clemson is special,” Gruden said of Renfrow on Monday. “I think he’s a real fun guy to coach.”

Coach Gruden Discusses Richie Incognito, Recaps 2019 Season | RaidersHead Coach Jon Gruden recaps the 2019 season, discusses guard Richie Incognito, tight end Darren Waller, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and more. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2019-12-30T22:28:44.000Z

Renfrow has been making big plays for the Raiders throughout the season and was very close to playing savior for the team in the season finale versus the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, Oakland came up short, but it wasn’t because of Renfrow.

“We asked him to do a lot in the last few weeks and he delivered,” Gruden said. “He ran some routes (Sunday) that were outstanding.”

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hunter Renfrow Sounds off on Season

VideoVideo related to raiders’ hunter renfrow has hilarious reaction to odell beckham comparison 2020-01-01T14:53:26-05:00

Renfrow has the opposite personality of most wide receivers. He’s reserved, he’s polite and the farthest things from a diva as possible. He didn’t start off the season very strongly but flipped a switch halfway through the year. He had a chance to talk about his season on Monday:

“I think after the bye week, I went home for a week and just sat up in the tree stand and just kind of thought and processed the season,” Renfrow said. “And that Green Bay week we played right after — I didn’t have a very good statistical game, probably. But … it was the first time I just felt like I could slow down, I could wrap my mind around what I needed to get done.”

He went down with an injury in Week 12 versus the New York Jets and was forced to miss three games. The Raiders missed his third-down playmaking ability greatly. However, he thinks that the time off helped him improve his game.

“I think that sometimes it’s good to sit out and kind of see things you can work on,” Renfrow said, adding how he was able to change his effectiveness by running routes a certain way. “I think missing those three weeks — when you want to be out there — I think that definitely helped me be able to process things.”

There’s no doubt the Raiders are excited about the potential that Renfrow brings the offense going forward.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Jon Gruden Reveals Plans for Coaching Staff in 2020

