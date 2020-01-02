Jay Gruden Addresses Potential Move to Join Raiders Coaching Staff

Jay Gruden may have been fired by the Washington Redskins this season after an 0-5 start, but the former Arena Football star still has head coaching aspirations. In his six seasons in Washington, he only managed to get them to the playoffs once. He wasn’t a complete disaster as they only lost more than nine games once in a season during his tenure, but he clearly wasn’t their man going forward. That hasn’t stopped him from wanting to get back to work.

“I’m itching to do something,” Gruden told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “I’d like to have an office to go to. That’s the hardest thing. … Definitely, it is a life-changer.”

Despite his very recent failure, Gruden is hoping to find a head coaching job this offseason.

“Hopefully I’ll get an opportunity to talk to some owners and maybe get another opportunity to be a head coach,” he said. “I could take a year off if I don’t get that job that I’m looking for, or if I don’t get offered one.”

Based on what he told Rapoport, it sounds like Gruden will at least hold out a year for a head coaching job. That seems very unlikely at this point. His dismissal from the Redskins was far from conventional and teams are likely to avoid him. He understands that he needs to find the right situation to succeed.

“We’ll have to wait and see what’s available. Some of these jobs are not easy, the situations,” Gruden said. “You just got to make sure you’re with the right people, that’s the most important thing. Whatever the opportunity is, whether it’s a coordinator or a head coach, you got to make sure you mesh with the people that you’re working with.”

Jay Gruden Talks Potentially Joining Brother in Las Vegas

The most obvious move for Jay Gruden is to head to the Raiders and join his brother Jon. This would give him a chance to reset things and an impressive stint under his brother might be his best bet at getting another head coaching job. However, when Rapoport asked him about it, he didn’t sound too interested.

“He’s got a complete staff right now, so they don’t have any job openings right now,” Gruden said about potentially joining the Raiders. “I’ll have to look at different avenues first and then if that offer comes at a later time then I’ll have to look at it.”

He didn’t completely shut the door on reuniting with his brother, but it looks like he’s going to exhaust all his other options first. It wouldn’t be surprising if Gruden could still snag an offensive coordinator gig with a team. Getting a head coaching job right now seems like a long shot, though.

"My dad has been fired, I’ve been fired, (now) Jay has been fired. Welcome to the club, bro.” Raiders' Jon Gruden disappointed brother Jay Gruden fired in Washington https://t.co/H1yei4ow0J pic.twitter.com/hbyAscLP6L — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) October 9, 2019

Jay Gruden as Raiders’ Quarterbacks Coach?

Jay Gruden has come a long way since being an offensive assistant on Jon’s staff while he was coaching in Tampa Bay. It would make sense why he wouldn’t want to continue to coach in his brother’s shadow. He’s proven himself in the past, so why create a nepotism narrative if it isn’t necessary?

That said, Jay would be a very strong candidate to become the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach. The team didn’t have one in 2019 and it seems like the position is mainly filled by offensive coordinator Greg Olson. Everybody knows that Jon Gruden controls his offense, so Olson probably doesn’t do much coordinating. Regardless, it doesn’t hurt to have more talented people in the room. Jay Gruden was one of the best quarterbacks in Arena Football history. He also was impressive as an offensive coordinator.

If he can’t find his ideal job, he should come to the Raiders because Jon needs somebody with some creativity in the building who is not afraid to challenge him. Oakland had an impressive offense for the first half of the 2019 season but was below average in the second half. Having somebody like Jay in the building could only help the offense.

