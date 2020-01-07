Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Makes Huge Purchase for His Dad [LOOK]

Christmas may have come a little late for Marty Jacobs, but there’s no way he’s complaining now. His son Josh, Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate and star running back for the Raiders, gave him the present of a lifetime. The standout rookie revealed on Twitter that he bought his father a house.

It’s definitely no small house and Marty is going to have quite a bit of work to fill it up once he’s done celebrating. Jacobs shared a touching video of his father in tears as he looked at his new home.

The tears soon turned into pure joy for the father of five.

From Motel Rooms to Mansions

Being familiar with Jacobs’ back story makes this story much more impactful. Before Josh Jacobs went to Alabama to play football, he would often spend his nights on couches, motel room floors or in his dad’s truck. The Jacobs family didn’t have much but made do with what they had. Adam Kramer detailed their backstory in a piece at Bleacher Report:

Eventually, in 2006, Marty and his wife separated. Josh and his siblings stayed with his mother as Marty fought for custody of the five children. Rather than wait for the decision on custody, Josh decided to move in with his father. At the time, Marty had just moved out of his apartment. With nowhere to live, the two spent a week sleeping in the family Suburban in Tulsa. Marty would park on the street. Josh would sleep in the back while his dad sat reclined in his front seat, some nights with a pistol in his lap for protection. “I don’t ever remember him going to sleep,” Josh says.

A Long Road

Josh Jacobs wasn’t a hot recruit coming out of high school. He was sort of a hidden gem that had to publish his own highlights on the internet to gain recognition. He eventually gained the attention of Alabama head coach Nick Saban and became a key contributor for the Crimson Tide.

Despite not being a starter for most of his college career, he went into the 2019 NFL Draft as the hottest prospect at running back thanks to his dual-threat ability. However, running back isn’t as valuable of a position these days so his status as a first-round pick came into question. That was until the Raiders zeroed in on him and decided to use the second of their three first-round picks on the talented runner.

It didn’t take long for Jacobs to make an instant impact in Oakland. He quickly became the centerpiece of the offense and the early favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He’s the only Raiders rookie to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. The season ended early for him, but it’s clear he has a bright future in the NFL.

Now all the hard work has paid off for the Jacobs family and they get to celebrate the fruits of their labor. A lot of poor kids dream of being able to buy their parents a nice house and Jacobs made it happen.

