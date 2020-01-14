PFWA Reveals Rookie of the Year Winners

The 2019 NFL season is wrapping up and awards winners are starting to get revealed. The Pro Football Writers of America have revealed their best rookies from the season and also gave out the Rookie of the Year awards. On offense, Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs got the nod. He finished the season with 1,150 rushing yards in only 13 games played and scored seven touchdowns.

There had been more support towards the end of the season for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, but PFWA couldn’t ignore the fact that Jacobs put up better numbers in fewer games. On the defensive side of the ball, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa won both Defensive Rookie of the Year and overall Rookie of the Year. Bosa had a very hot start to the season but slowed down towards the end. It’s very possible Jacobs would’ve won the overall award had he not gotten injured.

Jacobs Only Raider to Make All-Rookie Team

PFWA also revealed their All-Rookie Team and only one Raider made the list. Jacobs shares the backfield with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Mile Sanders. Kyler Murray was the obvious choice for the best rookie quarterback as it was an uneven year for rookie quarterback play.

There’s no Hunter Renfrow among the wide receivers. Though he made a late-season charge with some big games, his number didn’t come close to A.J. Brown’s or Terry McLaurin’s. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen also easily could’ve found a spot on the team. He was one of the best defensive backs for the Raiders in 2019.

PFWA doesn’t give a slot to the best rookie fullback, but Alec Ingold obviously would’ve gotten the nod their as he was one of the best at the position in the entire NFL.

The 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team and rookie honors: pic.twitter.com/mmHVHWWQFx — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 14, 2020

Where’s Maxx Crosby?

The biggest oversite of PFWA’s All-Rookie team is that there is no Maxx Crosby anywhere to be seen. His 10 sacks on the season were 0.5 less than Josh Allen’s and he accumulated more than Bosa. He also had more forced fumbles then both of them and had significantly more tackles for loss than Allen. The fact of the matter is that if Crosby was a first-round draft pick, he would’ve been in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bosa plays on one of the best teams in the NFL and was the second-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Crosby wasn’t picked until the fourth-round, but his stats are just as good. There’s no doubt that both Allen and Bosa are great players with really bright futures. However, they both played on dominant defensive lines. Crosby was one of the only players on the Raiders consistently applying pressure. Regardless, the team can’t complain too much as they found of the most exciting young defensive players in the NFL all the way in the fourth-round. He should only get better from here.

