New ‘Birds-Eye View’ Footage of Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium Revealed [LOOK]

As construction gets closer to it’s July 31st completion date, the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Allegiant Stadium is looking better and better. There’s a lot of excitement about the NFL debut in Las Vegas and the league is already making big plans. The world will get their first look at what the city has to offer football fans at the 2020 NFL Draft.

Allegiant Stadium figures to be a massive attraction and not just for football fans. The stadium brings a lot of opportunity for events in Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Review-Journal just showed off the best look at the stadium yet.

A bird's eye view: The @Raiders are making their mark on the Las Vegas Valley. Progress on their future facilities is particularly noticeable from the sky #RaiderNation

See for yourself→ https://t.co/nhg9gREmTx pic.twitter.com/lhPrk4X35A — Vegas Nation (@VegasNation) January 27, 2020

There’s no doubt that’s where the Raiders play. Opening day for the 2020 season for the silver and black should be monumental as it will be the first time a regular-season game has been played in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant After News of His Death

Though he was not a football figure, recently deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant was beloved by athletes and people all over the world. Las Vegas was a special place for Kobe at the city’s former mayor Oscar Goodman shared some thoughts about the legend’s death.

“I’m more of the Wilt Chamberlain era,” Goodman said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But there was a lull there, until Kobe Bryant came along. Kobe was the kind of guy everybody looked up to. When it came time to have somebody who was going to say Las Vegas was a great spot, Kobe came forward.

“He loved Vegas, and we loved him.”

The city quickly honored Kobe once the news broke and lit up the strip with purple and gold.

WHOA! Downtown Las Vegas paid tribute tonight to @Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died today in a helicopter crash near LA #RIPKOBE STORIES: Bryant had long relationship with LV→https://t.co/uKrhZzXWX7@edgraney: Bryant the dad→https://t.co/XrLSchlKY6 (📷: @Left_Eye_Images) pic.twitter.com/fh4ckZPWtI — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) January 27, 2020

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Allegiant Stadium Expected to Open on Time

Though they are new to the professional sporting world, Las Vegas is a city that is the perfect place to host sporting events. The Raiders are going to bring a ravenous fan base and it’ll be very interesting to see how they adapt. There was some worry that the opening could be delayed thanks to the stadium’s roof, but Don Webb of Mortenson-McCarthy Joint Venture shot down that idea recently.

“Mortenson has never failed to complete a sports facility on time,” Webb said of the Minneapolis-based contractor, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Allegiant Stadium will not be their first failure because Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.”

Webb went on to note that the stadium is already 80% done with construction. They still have several months to finish up the rest and it doesn’t seem like there’s any reason to worry. If the stadium’s opening gets delayed, that would certainly be cause for concern for the Raiders as that could potentially require them to head back to Oakland to play some games. Considering the team has already said their goodbyes and officially changed their name, that’s far from an ideal situation to be in. Fortunately, that scenario seems very unlikely.

READ NEXT: Roger Goodell Hints at Exciting Possibilities for Raiders in Las Vegas

