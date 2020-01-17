New Rendering of Raiders’ Las Vegas Tailgate Revealed [LOOK]

The Raiders‘ tailgates in Oakland were the stuff of legends, so it was logical for fans to fear that the move to Las Vegas might hurt that. Considering Allegiant Stadium’s close proximity to the strip, there was concern that there wouldn’t be much room for parking, but there’s a new rendering of the tailgate area was released by Mick Ackers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that should dispel those worries.

Based on the rendering, there’s more than enough room for thousands to tailgate. There are expected to be around 7,000 tailgating spots available for fans. For context, Raiders President Marc Badain explained just how many tailgate spots the team would even need, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“There won’t be 7,000 tailgates,” Badain said. “There are 2,500 (tailgates) in Oakland, so if we even do 20 percent more than we did in Oakland, there will be 3,000 tailgates. It will be more than 3,000 people, but you don’t need 10,000 tailgate spots because there’s not 10,000 tailgates.”

Essentially, the Raiders are going to be offering over twice as many tailgate spots in Las Vegas than they did in Oakland, so dedicated tailgaters have nothing to worry about. That’s not to mention the field tray area that the team is building for fans.

“Those are counted in those (tailgating) numbers, but obviously we’ll have some fan amenity areas that will be pretty exciting right on property,” Badain said.

There Should Be ‘Over-Abundance’ of Parking

Parking at an NFL game is always a stressful experience, but it appears the Raiders are going to do their best to make sure that isn’t the case. Allegiant Stadium’s website says there are going to be 25,000 parking spaces and 15,000 will be walking distance from the stadium.

“There will be an over-abundance of parking,” Badain said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

If somehow all those parking spaces are enough, the Raiders could look to some of the resorts on the strip for parking help, but Badain doesn’t foresee it becoming an issue.

“Those are not ones we’re counting on,” he said. “That’s up to the resort properties to decide if they want to open them up for every event, certain events, Sunday games. I know there’s some challenges for a Saturday night game if we’re to ever have a Saturday night game.”

Raiders Sell out of PSLs

It was just a matter of time until it happened, but Badain announced on Wednesday that the team has sold out of personal seat licenses for the 2020 season, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Thanks to these sales, the Raiders have been able to boost their budget quite a bit.

Interestingly enough, 60% of the PSLs have been sold to residents of Nevada, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“The majority of the 40 is from northern and southern California,” Badain said. “But we got a good response from other parts of the country as well.”

It looks like any worry about the Raiders resonating with the new Nevada fan base was unfounded. There will still be a good amount of California representation, but it’s looking like Nevada will be fully embracing the silver and black.

