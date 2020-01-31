Former NFL QB Predicts Tom Brady to Land With the Raiders

Tom Brady certainly has done much to quiet the many rumors swirling that he could be on his way out of New England. Public appearances in Las Vegas and Nashville have added more fuel to the rumors. The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that many have linked Brady to. While from a football standpoint, it doesn’t make much sense, but he could play a big part in helping build the football business in Las Vegas.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky seems to think it would a good fit for the future Hall of Famer.

“I think he’s going to the Raiders,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s NFL Live on Wednesday. “Connect the dots. OK, dominant offensive line. Like, really good offensive line in Las Vegas, OK? Tyrell Williams, a good young receiver. [Darren] Waller, really good, young tight end. Josh Jacobs, they can run the football. They’ve got the 12th pick in the draft and everyone knows this is an incredibly deep wide receiver class. You can get another piece. This could be a really enticing opportunity for Tom Brady to go to Vegas and kickstart that organization and start his branding of himself. They’ve got a lot of pieces out there.

“I don’t think he’s going back to New England. [Former offensive line coach Dante] Scarnecchia retiring was the final straw.”

Things didn’t go particularly well for Brady in New England during 2019. While his numbers weren’t terrible, they certainly weren’t up to his usual standards. The Raiders would likely provide him better weapons, but he’s also 42-years old and on the downside of his career.

Rumors Brady Bought a House in Las Vegas May Be Untrue

The internet had a field day when rumors started swirling that Brady had purchased a house in Las Vegas. Though it’s very common for wealthy people to own property all over the country, the timing would certainly raise some eyebrows. However, Vincent Bonsignore and the Las Vegas Review-Journal are now reporting that those rumors are untrue.

Just an FYI for @Raiders fans and anyone else, according to @reviewjournal the reports of Tom Brady buying a house in Las Vegas are inaccurate. Carry on. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 30, 2020

Even if the rumors do turn out to be true, it doesn’t necessarily mean anything. Las Vegas is one of the most popular cities in the world, so it would make sense if a rich and powerful person like Tom Brady would invest in some real estate over there.

Other Fits for Brady

If Brady does end up leaving the Patriots, but the Raiders aren’t the team he lands with, he could find another suitor. The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be a very logical destination. They have a very talented roster loaded with veterans and it’s looking likely that they move on from quarterback Philip Rivers.

Brady is from California and Los Angeles is one of the biggest markets he could play in. Plus, the Chargers need to put butts in seats. SoFi Stadium is going to be massive and it’s going to be very embarrassing if half the stadium is empty on Sundays. Though Brady doesn’t have much time in NFL the left, there’s no doubt he’d help sell tickets. For Brady, he’d get one of the best wide receiver corps he’s ever had in his career and an exciting young tight end. This move just seems to make perfect sense for both sides.

