Raiders’ Trent Brown Calls out PFWA for Maxx Crosby Snub

Trent Brown hasn’t let his first career Pro Bowl selection go to his head as he’s been spending the offseason sticking up for his teammates. The Pro Football Writers of America revealed that Josh Jacobs was their Offensive Rookie of the Year. While that’s exciting news for the Raiders, Maxx Crosby didn’t get any love as he was neither Defensive Rookie of the Year, nor was he even part of the All-Rookie Team.

Brown wasn’t happy about Crosby not getting any love, so he decided to show the young star some.

Truth be told both #ROY were in the @Raiders locker room @iAM_JoshJacobs @CrosbyMaxx… Keep working Maxx you got the award in my book you know how them names and favorites go #GREATESTUNDERDOG — Trent Brown (@Trent) January 15, 2020

Jacobs was an early favorite to be a Rookie of the Year contender, but nobody saw Crosby’s meteoric rise coming. The Raiders used a number of draft picks on defenders before they selected Crosby and he outplayed all of them. Even though he didn’t get honored this year, the defensive end will likely have more than a few Pro Bowl appearances to his name when it’s all said and done.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Trent Brown Replaced in Pro Bowl

Thanks to a pectoral injury that kept him out of the last few games of the season, Trent Brown won’t be playing in the Pro Bowl. He has been replaced with Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Trent Brown still gets credit for being a selection and Orlando Brown Jr. will be going to his first Pro Bowl.

“Obviously it’s special individually, but it’s more of a team thing,” Brown said, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “With what Lamar [Jackson] was able to do and what our offense was able to accomplish this year, it’s more team than anything.

“Although I did make the Pro Bowl this year, I didn’t play my best football. It’s a good accolade, but at the end of the day, I want to continue to get better and continue to make the Pro Bowl for however long I’m playing.”

Though the season ended in disappointment for the Ravens, they still have a lot to be excited about for the future.

Maxx Crosby Reacts to DL Coach’s Firing

The Raiders surprised their fan base on Tuesday when they made the decision to let go of defensive line coach Brenston Buckner so that they could replace him with Rod Marinelli. He was a beloved coach and Maxx Crosby reacted to the move on Twitter.

After he was informed of the decision, Buckner spoke to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and had a chance to talk about Crosby.

“It was fun, like being an artist working with a blank canvas,” Buckner said. “And watching them soak it all in and growing. Maxx was a skinny kid from Eastern Michigan and he worked hard, and now he is a double-digit sack guy. There aren’t too many of those.”

Crosby was considered a raw talent who would need some work when the Raiders drafted him. However, he defied expectations and got off to an incredibly hot start. The most exciting thing about him is that he should get even better from here. Though he was let go, Buckner deserves a lot of credit for Crosby’s development.

READ NEXT: Brenston Buckner Reveals Why Raiders Decided to Fire Him

