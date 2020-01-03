Ravens Set Impressive Franchise Record for All-Pro Player Selections

The Baltimore Ravens have had a banner season on the field in 2019, and they have scored off the field in terms of honors as result.

Friday, the Ravens were able to score five first team All-Pro players. Joining the team were kicker Justin Tucker, quarterback Lamar Jackson, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, cornerback Marcus Peters and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley.

Franchise record five players named First Team All-Pro ❗️ pic.twitter.com/7zSKfNnlGK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 3, 2020

That total of players as first time selections sets a franchise record for the Ravens, who have had plenty of solid players before at one time, but have never landed this many on the impressive NFL list.

In addition to these players, offensive guard Marshal Yanda was named second team All-Pro.

Obviously, the fact that the Ravens have this many players scoring the NFL honor only points to the fact that they have been one of the best teams in 2019, and are set up for potential playoff success in 2020.

Justin Tucker Stats

Since joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Tucker has arguably been the best kicker in the game. He’s nailed an impressive 90.8% of his kicks so far in his career. He’s been a three time Pro Bowl player as well as a three time All-Pro kicker. Tucker has made 265 total field goals in his illustrious career, and shows no signs of slowing down at 30 years old.

In 2019, Tucker has gone an impressive 28-29 on field goals.

These numbers only serve to prove how Tucker has not only been great, but has sustained success at a position that is nearly impossible to find any type of consistency at in the league. In a time when kickers can’t find accuracy, Tucker has been the exception to the rule so very amazingly.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

Why Ravens All-Pro Record is Significant

The Ravens have had some great teams in the past, and have claimed a pair of Super Bowls to their credit. They’ve had franchise legends like Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis and company patrol their sidelines. Even such, the fact that this 2019 team shattered this record points to a team on the rise who is building a deep team at multiple spots on this roster.

As a whole, the Ravens are surging to the finish line in 2020, and the biggest reason is multiple stars at multiple spots. This record stands as a testament to that.

READ NEXT: Lamar Jackson’s Early Career Record Trumps Patrick Mahomes