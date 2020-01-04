Lamar Jackson Dissed by Former NFL Executive’s All-Pro Vote

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed to be a unanimous choice as a first team All-Pro quarterback, but there were a few folks that didn’t agree with that notion.

Jackson’s former nemesis Bill Polian along with two hosts from SiriusXM Radio voted against the quarterback being first team All-Pro, meaning the trio doesn’t think Jackson was the best quarterback in the league for this past season.

Here’s a look at what Michael David Smith wrote at Pro Football Talk about how the votes were broken down, and who voted for whom:

“Of the 50 voters who chose the Associated Press All-Pro team, 47 chose Jackson at quarterback. One of the three who didn’t was Bill Polian. So while Polian has admitted that Jackson is, in fact, a quarterback and not a wide receiver, he’s not ready to admit that Jackson is the best quarterback in the NFL. Polian voted for Russell Wilson, and so did the other two voters who didn’t select Jackson. Interestingly, those other two voters were Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM and Jim Miller of SirisusXM. Polian also appears on SiriusXM. Wilson has been a guest on SiriusXM many times, and may have developed a friendly relationship with the hosts there, but that should in no way influence how those hosts cast their All-Pro votes.”

The three were the only ones who voted against Jackson being the top quarterback in 2019. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time that Polian has provided a take that many disagreed with on Jackson.

Bill Polian’s Comments About Lamar Jackson

Back when Jackson was coming out of of college during the NFL Draft a few years back, Polian had some bold takes he wasn’t afraid to share on the quarterback. As Polian said at the time, he didn’t think Jackson had the chops to play quarterback at the next level and was better suited to play a different position, perhaps wideout.

Here’s what was written about the comments in a Bleacher Report piece by Scott Polacek:

“According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Polian appeared on ESPN on Monday and pointed to what he sees as lackluster height and throwing accuracy when it comes to Jackson’s NFL potential. “Short and a little bit slight,” Polian said of the Louisville product. “Clearly, clearly not the thrower that the other guys are. The accuracy isn’t there.” Polian also felt that Jackson would be better off as a receiver: “I think wide receiver. Exceptional athlete, exceptional ability to make you miss, exceptional acceleration, exceptional instinct with the ball in his hand and that’s rare for wide receivers. That’s [Antonio Brown], and who else? Name me another one, Julio [Jones is] not even like that.”

Polian later said he apologized for the take and the hatchet appeared to be buried, but with his votes for the All-Pro honors, it’s clear he might not be completely sold on Jackson just yet, even after an amazing year.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

This is true no matter how a few votes may have been split in the bitter end.

