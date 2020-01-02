Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Has Amazing Record as NFL Starter

Lamar Jackson has done some incredible things in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens, but quite possibly the best thing he has done is simply win games.

As a starter, Jackson is an impossible seeming 20-4. It’s included some wins over the best of the best in terms of competition, including some incredible statistics.

The Ravens are 20-4 since Lamar Jackson took over as starter. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 31, 2019

The fact that Jackson hasn’t even lost a handful of games thus far in his career is merely another stat which proves how great he has been early in his career.

Jackson has a ton to prove in terms of winning in the playoffs, but it is tough to dispute how good he has been.

Lamar Jackson NFL MVP Favorite

According to several in league circles behind the scenes, Jackson is the overwhelming favorite for league MVP, and it isn’t exactly close. In an annual piece picking out awards by Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the writer spoke with several personalities and the votes were close to unanimous for Jackson as the league’s most valuable player.

Here’s a look at what Pellissero wrote about Jackson, who placed well ahead of Russell Wilson in the minds of many who were asked:

“It was a runaway win for Jackson, who received 19 votes to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s five. “He’s just been so unique,” an NFC executive said of Jackson, who has thrown for 2,889 yards and an NFL-high 33 touchdowns while running for a QB-record 1,103 yards in his second season. “The stats alone give him the award, but what he’s done for that team, the energy he’s brought to that city, the energy he’s brought to his whole locker room — they’re just playing on a different level. And no one’s really figured out how to stop him.” The Ravens are 12-2 and on a 10-game winning streak, moving into position for the AFC’s top seed. They overhauled their offense in the offseason under new coordinator Greg Roman to maximize the impact of Jackson’s rare running and playmaking ability. And Jackson has developed as a passer, too. “He puts so much goddamn pressure on you,” an AFC executive said. Multiple execs who voted for Wilson (28 TDs, 109.3 passer rating) made their case in part on his longevity, since teams have eight years of tape to use in devising a plan against him. Many teams are still facing Jackson, and that scheme, for the first time. “I think Baltimore’s defense has put [Jackson] in a lot of [good] spots,” one GM said, noting that Don Martindale’s ascending unit takes pressure off Jackson and the offense. “If I had to go win a game right now, what quarterback would I take? I’d take Russell Wilson.”

Indeed, Jackson has been a human cheat code much of the season, so it only stands to reason that most feel he will be an easy MVP selection. He’s not only got the numbers, but the silly highlight reel plays which help make such awards a slam dunk in the court of public opinion.

This isn’t to discredit Wilson, who’s also had a great season. Simply, Jackson has been that good and that eye opening to those who pay the closest attention.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week coming into this game, Jackson has put up 2,889 passing yards and 33 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,103 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

It will be interesting to see how many wins Jackson can rack up when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Watch Ravens Fan Celebrate With Rain Dance