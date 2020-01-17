Chicago Bears WR: QB Jake Fromm Would Be ‘Good Addition’ to Team

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron and Mad Dog Radio had Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley on his Bears Banter podcast this week to discuss all things football.

Ridley, who played wide receiver for the University of Georgia from 2016-2018, will begin his second season as a pro with the Bears in 2020. Considering his ties to the SEC, Zimmerman asked Ridley about playing against Heisman winner and national champion Joe Burrow in 2018 as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. “I tip my hat to him,” Ridley said of Burrow, whose skill set he also lauded.

Ridley was then asked about former teammate, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who will be entering the 2020 NFL Draft. He did not shy away when it came to giving Fromm a ringing endorsement.

Ridley Ridley on QB Jake Fromm: ‘He’s Very Smart’

Zimmerman referenced the vast amount of former Georgia Bulldogs currently on the Bears roster: linebackers Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith, and wide receivers Javon Wims and Ridley. “Ryan Pace likes those Georgia guys,” Zimmerman said, referencing the Bears general manager who drafted them all.

“It’s a Dawg (as in Bulldog) party down there,” Ridley said of Halas Hall.

“How do you think Jake’s going to do at the next level?” Zimmerman asked Ridley, referring to Fromm’s decision to enter the NFL Draft this spring.

“I think Jake is an NFL caliber quarterback. He’s very smart,” Ridley said. “He knows exactly what to do and what’s asked of him. He’s gonna do his job, so I think Jake will be a good addition to the NFL.” What does he think of the idea of Fromm possibly coming to Chicago via the 2020 draft?

“We always tell coach whenever we see a new Dawg come in … it’d be a good addition,” Ridley said of the possibility of Fromm in a Bears’ uniform.

Fromm has been the starter for Georgia for the last three years, since the 2017 season. In three seasons with the Bulldogs, he has thrown for 8,236 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. Ridley wished Fromm luck regardless of which team may draft him, noting he knew the Bears were going to “do what they’re gonna do” regarding the draft.

Ridley then noted he was looking forward to working more in coach Matt Nagy’s “versatile” offense next season.

