Ryan Tannehill’s Contract: How Much Money Is Titans QB’s Salary?

Ryan Tannehill is headed for a bigger contract after his stellar play to lead the Titans to the 2020 playoffs. Tannehill signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Titans with a $1.75 million base salary, per Spotrac.

Tannehill is expected to remain with the Titans for next season with rumblings that the front office is prepared to offer the quarterback a new contract. The Titans also have the option to place the franchise tag on Tannehill to retain him for another season. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported on December 1st that the Titans are considering both options for Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill’s stellar play since taking over as the Titans starting quarterback has put him in a position for a possible franchise tag in 2020, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, with the team increasingly interested in retaining him beyond this season… The franchise tag for quarterbacks projects to be just under $27 million for 2020…the team was very open to using that designation on him…With so many potential free agent quarterbacks slumping or injured this season, Tannehill is suddenly positioned to cash in and would have interest from multiple teams, making applying the tag in February as a trigger to a new contract more likely.

Tannehill Earned More Than $72.5 Million With the Dolphins

The Dolphins traded Tannehill to the Titans over the offseason. Tannehill earned more than $72.5 million during his eight seasons in Miami, including $17.5 million during the 2018 season, per Spotrac. The quarterback’s highest salary mark came in 2017 when he made $18 million with the Dolphins. Ultimately, Tannehill struggled to stay on the field while in Miami.

Tannehill played in all 16 games back in 2015 then only played in 13 games in 2016. The quarterback missed the entire 2017 season then played 11 games in 2018 for the Dolphins. Miami decided to go in a new direction as it started to rebuild its entire roster.

The Titans Initially Brought in Tannehill to Be Marcus Mariota’s Backup

Tennessee did not exactly launch an open quarterback competition once they acquired Tannehill. The team made it clear that Tannehill would be the backup to Marcus Mariota. When Mariota struggled to start the year, the Titans turned to Tannehill who jump-started the offense and helped the team reach the playoffs. Mike Sherman coached Tannehill at Texas A&M and is not surprised by his play once he arrived with the Titans.

“It doesn’t surprise me — he always had talent,” Sherman told the Boston Globe. “That’s the great thing about football — it takes 11 [players], and the 11 he’s playing with now are probably better than the 11 he was playing with in the past.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel noted Tannehill did not prepare like a backup when he arrived in Tennessee.

“His preparation has been outstanding,” Vrabel said, per Boston Globe. “For a player that came in in April and started out in a secondary role, [he] has really ascended in his leadership, and his command of the offense has been impressive.”