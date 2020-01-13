Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch & Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Exchange Jerseys

The Seahawks-Packers playoff game did not go the way Marshawn Lynch wanted but the running back took some time to congratulate his friend Aaron Rodgers after things concluded. Lynch went into the Packers’ locker room after the game to speak with Rodgers and exchange jerseys, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported.

“Marshawn Lynch just walked into the #Packers locker room with his jersey. He gave fellow Cal alum Aaron Rodgers a big hug. Rodgers took his jersey from his locker and they just went down a hallway to presumably exchange and share some words,” Schneidman tweeted.

Both players share a Cal connection and until just a few weeks ago Lynch not expecting to be making an NFL playoff appearance. It is unclear what the future holds for Lynch as the running back signed with the Seahawks prior to Week 17 and his contract expired after the playoffs.

Lynch Could Retire Again This Offseason

Lynch has not revealed his plans after this season and until a few weeks ago he seemed a long shot to even play in the NFL again. The Seahawks are expecting Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny to make a full recovery, but both players have had a history of injuries early in their careers.

If Carson and Penny do return, it would make for a crowded running back room if Lynch opts to come back for the 2020 season. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Lynch’s approach since he re-signed with the Seahawks.

“We’re really pleased that he’s able to take the additional reps,” Carroll said prior to the Seahawks-Packers game, per ESPN. “He feels great. He’s doing fine. … We were taking this one day at a time. It’s been nothing but positive. It’s been such a positive experience, a great choice by [general manager John Schneider] to get this thing worked out. Give credit to Marshawn for the way he’s attacked this thing. He’s really going for it. He’s doing everything our fans would hope he would do. He’s trying to be everything in all aspects of it. He’s deserving of seeing some more reps. That’s all.”

Beast Mode Scored a Touchdown in All 3 of His Games This Season

The Seahawks were never able to establish the run after losing Chris Carson for the season. Both Lynch and Travis Homer were mostly greeted with defenders in the backfield making it challenging to gain yards. Lynch did prove effective in the red zone as he scored a touchdown in all three of his games this season, including both of the Seahawks’ playoff contests.

Seattle mounted a second-half comeback and had an opportunity to score the go-ahead touchdown on their final drive in the fourth quarter but came up short. It was the heroics of Russell Wilson who hurt the Packers on the ground and brought the Seahawks back within striking distance.