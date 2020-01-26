Stephen A. Smith Issues Challenge to Joe Rogan [WATCH]

After UFC 246, many MMA fans and analysts took issue with Stephen A. Smith’s assessment of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and his loss to Conor “Notorious” McGregor.

Recently, UFC commentator Joe Rogan had the retired MMA fighter, Josh Thomson, on his podcast. And the two got into a conversation about Smith’s work as an analyst during UFC 246.

Both men were unimpressed with Smith as a knowledgeable MMA analyst, and specifically about his comments on Cerrone being a “quitter” and that there was nothing to learn about McGregor from the match. Rogan said that Smith “shouldn’t be allowed to talk about fighting.”

Stephen A. Smith released a video via Twitter of his response to Joe Rogan’s critique. Specifically, he had a problem with something Rogan said during the podcast. When speaking about Smith’s MMA and UFC knowledge, Rogan told Thomson, “That’s a bad look for everybody. It’s a bad look for ESPN. It’s a bad look for him; it’s a bad look for the sport. There’s other people that can do that.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Stephen A. Smith Defends His Position and Challenges Joe Rogan

In the video, Smith defends his position on Cowboy’s loss and claims that Cerrone “folded like a chair.” He also issued a challenge to Joe Rogan at one point during the three and a half minute video.

Smith said, “Anytime you want to talk to me about this fight, or you want to talk to me about my credentials to discuss something in the world of sports, name the time and place Joe Rogan, and I’ll show up.”

Joe Rogan has yet to respond to Stephen A. Smith’s challenge or the video in any way.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Colby Covington on Kamaru Usman and Other UFC Fighters