Super Bowl 54 Odds: Ravens Lead Field Heading Into NFL Playoffs

A shocking Week 17 loss by the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Sunday opened the door for the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) to earn the second seed in the AFC along with a coveted first-round bye. The Chiefs also vaulted into the second favorite spot on the odds to win Super Bowl 54 at +375 (bet $100 to win $375) behind only the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, who are +220 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The AFC East champion Patriots (12-4) uncharacteristically fell to the last-place Miami Dolphins (5-11) in a game they needed to win in order to secure the second seed in the AFC. Instead, a stunning 27-24 setback at Gillette Stadium as a 17-point home favorite at betting sites dropped New England down to the third seed, setting the team up to host the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans (9-7) on Saturday in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs.

The Patriots are listed as the +1000 co-fifth choice to win Super Bowl 54 with the Green Bay Packers (13-3), and they have never won the Vince Lombardi Trophy when they did not have one of the top two seeds in the AFC. Fortunately for the Packers, they are the second seed in the NFC behind the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers (13-3), who defeated the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) on Sunday Night Football for the NFC West title. The 49ers are the team to beat in the NFC and the +400 third choice to win Super Bowl 54 while the third-seeded New Orleans Saints (13-3) are right behind them at +600 on those NFL odds.

However, the Ravens (14-2) continue to look like the best team in the NFL, riding a league-best 12-game winning streak into the postseason behind MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has never owned the top seed in the AFC, with the team’s lone two losses coming on the road at Kansas City in Week 3 and at home to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The Ravens have also covered the spread in nine of their last 10 games.

Much longer shots to win Super Bowl 54 include the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles (+2800), Seahawks (+2800) and Minnesota Vikings (+4000) plus the AFC’s Houston Texans (+4000), Titans (+4500) and Buffalo Bills (+5000). Houston will open the playoffs as a 3-point favorite hosting Buffalo on Saturday afternoon before New England takes on Tennessee as 5-point chalk. On Sunday, New Orleans hosts Minnesota as an 8-point favorite and then Seattle visits Philadelphia as 2-point chalk.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.