Super Bowl 54 Odds: Ravens Retain Small Edge on Niners

If recent history is any indication, none of the four teams that won on Wild-Card Weekend are going to win Super Bowl LIV on the first Sunday of February in Miami. The past six Super Bowl champions all had first-round byes and no Wild-Card team overall has won it since 2010.

The AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens are the conference’s top seed for the first time in franchise history, had the NFL’s best record at 14-2, are on a team-record 12-game winning streak and have the presumptive NFL MVP winner in quarterback Lamar Jackson. They rested up last week and remain +200 favorites on the odds to win the Super Bowl at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Probably didn’t bother the Ravens in the least that the New England Patriots were upset on Wild-Card Weekend by the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans. That earned Tennessee a trip to Baltimore this Saturday night. The Titans are +2000 to win the first title in team history.

The long shots to win the Super Bowl are the Houston Texans at +2500. They are one of four active franchises to never play in the Super Bowl along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, all of which missed the playoffs this season. Houston beat the visiting Buffalo Bills on Wild-Card Weekend 22-19 in overtime. The return of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt from a torn pectoral muscle clearly made a big difference on that Houston defense. He had a crucial sack of Josh Allen in the third quarter.

The AFC second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs are +325 at sports betting sites to win the Super Bowl and host the Texans on Sunday.

In the NFC, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers are +290 to win the Super Bowl on those NFL odds. Four of the five times the Niners have won a title, they were the top seed. On Saturday, the Niners will host their first-ever playoff game at Levi’s Stadium, which opened in 2014. San Francisco faces the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings (+1200), who upset the No. 3 New Orleans Saints.

The other NFC game on Sunday features the fifth-seeded Seattle Seahawks (+1100) at the No. 2 Green Bay Packers (+650).

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.