Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets: Donald Trump & Exotic Wagers

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania attended the College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans between LSU and Clemson. Might Trump attend Super Bowl LIV this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami? No is a -390 favorite with yes at +245 on the Super Bowl prop bets at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Rather amazingly, no sitting president has attended a Super Bowl. Trump’s world-famous Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is about 60 miles north of Hard Rock Stadium in north Miami, where the Super Bowl is held. Trump is also friendly with Stephen Ross, who owns the stadium and the Miami Dolphins. It’s already known that Trump will fly to Florida on Friday and host his annual Super Bowl party on Sunday, but it would be a logistical nightmare for him to attend the game in a last-minute decision.

It’s well-known that Trump is a prolific tweeter. During one day of last week’s impeachment hearings, Trump set a personal one-day record with 142 tweets and retweets. He is given an over/under of 13.5 on Super Bowl Sunday at betting sites, with the under a -170 favorite. That’s for the entire day, not just around the game. That Trump congratulates the Super Bowl winner on Twitter before midnight ET on Sunday is -150 with no at +110.

Sports betting is legal in almost half of the American states at this point, although not up-and-running yet in all where it has been legalized. Gambling is becoming more and more commonplace and more and more TV networks refer to spreads, etc. FOX has the Super Bowl broadcast this year and that the point spread is mentioned at all during the broadcast is +160, with no at -230 on those Super Bowl odds.

Fox has sold out its commercial inventory for Super Bowl LIV; in fact, the network did so back in November before Thanksgiving. The commercials will cost advertisers a record $5.6 million per 30-second spot. NFL TV ratings were up all over this year so that no doubt helped FOX in selling the spots. The over/under for total commercials shown during the Super Bowl is 92.5, with the over a slight favorite.

No question there will be a host of political adds with this a presidential election year and both Trump and billionaire rival Michael Bloomberg will have ads during the game. That Trump’s is shown first is -310 and Bloomberg’s first +205.

