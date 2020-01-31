Playing the Super Bowl halftime show is arguably the greatest gig in entertainment history. Where else can a singer reach an international audience of hundreds of millions in a live performance? The Super Bowl annually is the highest-rated television show in the United States by far and is also broadcast all over the world. Those are all potential customers for an entertainer.

Yet, did you know the NFL does not pay them for the halftime show? All production costs are covered, but the league figures all that free publicity is payment enough. The halftime entertainment for Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV from Miami features Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – and no doubt a surprise guest appearance or two. No shock that a Super Bowl in Miami features two Latino singers. That’s not a coincidence.

VideoVideo related to super bowl 54 prop bets: national anthem & halftime show 2020-01-30T23:13:55-05:00

If you have never spent a lot of time in Miami, there’s as much if not more Spanish spoken in that city than English. There’s actually an over/under number of Spanish songs performed during halftime of 1.5 on the Super Bowl props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with the over a solid -300 favorite. The over/under for total songs played is 8, with the over a -160 favorite. The song Lopez is favored to sing first is “On The Floor” at +400, while Shakira’s is “She Wolf” at +250. The overall favorite to be the first song sung first is “Wherever, Wherever” at +300.

Might Miami native Gloria Estefan make an appearance on stage during the show? No is -360 with yes +230 at online sports betting sites. How about Ricky Martin? Yes is a slight -130 favorite. Will a football be used as a prop during halftime? No is -600 with yes at +350.

Demi Lovato gets the honors to sing the national anthem before the game. Always the most popular bet regarding the anthem is how long it takes; these entertainers tend to draw things out to keep them in the spotlight as long as possible. Lovato’s version is set at over/under two minutes with the over a -230 favorite on the NFL odds for Sunday. Lovato has been asked to sing the anthem at a handful of high-profile events previously. Most recently, she did it before the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match in the summer of 2017 in Las Vegas. That took her two minutes and 12 seconds.

Last year, Gladys Knight performed the anthem in an unusually short 1:49. The last to go over two minutes was Luke Bryan for Super Bowl 51.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.