Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets: Quarterback Odds

Quarterback is by far the most important player on an NFL team. It’s why they get the most media attention and the highest salaries. You simply aren’t reaching a Super Bowl if your quarterback isn’t very good and certainly aren’t winning it.

For the February 2 Super Bowl LIV in Miami between the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, both quarterbacks will be making their first-ever start in the game. That’s not to say the Niners’ Jimmy Garoppolo is unfamiliar with the big game. He was the backup to Tom Brady on the New England Patriots teams that won the Super Bowls following the 2014 an 2016 seasons, although Jimmy G didn’t play in either game.

Garoppolo hasn’t been needed too much in these playoffs by the 49ers because they have dominated their two opponents, the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, so much on the ground that Garoppolo has attempted just 27 passes, completing 17 for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception. By comparison, Mahomes has thrown for 209 yards in his two SECOND QUARTERS combined in these playoffs.

Jimmy G is given over/under totals of 239.5 yards against Kansas City, 19.5 completions and 1.5 touchdown passes on the Super Bowl player props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. No question the Niners are going to try and run the ball all night just to keep that high-powered Mahomes-led Chiefs offense off the field.

Kansas City has fallen behind by double digits in both games this postseason so it largely has abandoned the run and relied on Mahomes’ arm. He was 23-for-35 for 321 yards, five touchdowns and no picks in the Divisional Round win over Houston, and 23-for-35 for 294 yards, three touchdowns and no picks in the AFC title game victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Mahomes is given over/under totals of 304.5 passing yards, 23.5 completions and 2.5 touchdown passes at sports betting sites. There are no props up as of this writing for interceptions but one that lists Jimmy G at -145 to throw the game’s first pick with Mahomes at +125 on those NFL odds. Mahomes has the most pass attempts (142) without an interception to begin a playoff career since play-by-play data began being tracked in 1991.

