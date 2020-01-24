Super Bowl LIV Uniforms: What Jerseys Will the 49ers and Chiefs Wear?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIV on February 2nd in Miami. The NFL alternates which conference will be the home team each year, and since the Los Angeles Rams were the home team last year in Super Bowl LII, the Chiefs will be the home team this year.

While jersey color is a superficial and somewhat irrelevant element of the Super Bowl festivities, there have been recent lines that have been drawn correlating jersey color to winning. Thirteen of the last 15 Super Bowls have been won by teams wearing white jerseys, so there might be something to it. Here’s the low down on what both teams will be donning during the big game.

49ers

The 49ers are 2-0 in the Super Bowl when wearing white and gold, which bodes well for them, because those are the colors they’ll be wearing in this one. The team shared a hype video of sorts this week featuring the Super Bowl patches being sewn onto their jerseys.

Representing the NFC with a badge of honor. #SBLIV x #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/pLwApXCDfA — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2020

The 49ers initially tried to wear their all-white throwback uniforms according to David Lombardi of the Athletic, but the league wouldn’t allow it. The 49ers wore the throwbacks at the end of the 1994 season, where Steve Young threw six touchdowns in a now-legendary performance. They also wore them Week 17 of this season, which the NFL had granted an exception for. It seems the NFL didn’t grant them permission a second time.

Historical tie: The 49ers wore these throwback uniforms at the Super Bowl to close the 1994 season, but with red tops. Steve Young threw 6 touchdowns. This time, they are the designated road team, so it’d have to be the all-white throwbacks. Team’s big stars are in favor of this. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 20, 2020

Thus, San Francisco will be sans throwbacks, but will instead sport white jerseys with red numbers and gold pants, along with gold-painted helmets.

Chiefs

Because Kansas City will be the home team, they had first pick at which jersey color they wanted to wear. They chose red jerseys. The Chiefs debuted their Super Bowl-ready jerseys on their Twitter page this week, with several of their top stars, including Patrick Mahomes and Tyrion Matheu modeling them.

Miami Vibes Only 🏖 pic.twitter.com/bdJ2mh6Krp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2020

The Chiefs will have the red jersey-white pant combo, which has been good to them in the past. In Super Bowl I, Kansas City wore all-white road uniforms against the Green Bay Packers, and after they lost, legendary coach Hank Stram banned the all-white road uniforms for the remainder of his tenure as the team’s coach.

In Super Bowl IV, however, the Chiefs wore their traditional home red jerseys, and they won what remains their only Super Bowl to date.

Whether any of these Super Bowl traditions repeat themselves remains to be seen, but the game promises to be an entertaining one regardless.

