Terrell Owens Pushes Cowboys to Sign Tom Brady as Prescott Replacement

Get your popcorn ready, Dallas Cowboys fans, because Terrell Owens is on an absolute heater.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver, who spent three seasons with the Cowboys from 2006-08, advised the team to let Dak Prescott walk in free agency and sign — wait for it — Tom Brady to start at quarterback.

“They have a quarterback that’s a free agent in Tom Brady,” Owens said on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday, via Bleacher Report. “That’s the next move.”

Crazy as it sounds, Owens’ logic is rooted in Dallas owner Jerry Jones’ inability to reach a long-term deal with Prescott, who set career highs in passing this season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

T.O. believes the lack of progress is indicative of an issue that stretches far beyond money.

“He hasn’t extended Dak’s contract,” Owens said of Jones, via Bleacher Report. “So, that leads me to believe he truly doesn’t believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would have already got a contract extension.”

By and large, the Cowboys are expected to retain Prescott with a new, perhaps record-setting contract or via the franchise tag, which would ensure Dak returns to Big D.

Remember, just two months ago, the wheeling-and-dealing Jones expressed zero apprehension about opening his pocketbook for the two-time Pro Bowl passer.

“I’m not known as a guy that gets hand cramps when I’m writing checks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brady, who’ll one day join Owens in the hallowed halls of Canton, is slated to test the free-agent waters after two decades as the Patriots’ championship-stacking QB.

Where he suits up in 2020 remains a mystery. But retirement is out of the question, Brady confirmed Wednesday in a lengthy Instagram post.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win,” said Brady, whose Patriots were bounced from the Wild Card round in a stunning loss to the Titans. “You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

The Cowboys are projected to wield roughly $80 million in salary-cap space, plenty to secure Brady’s services if they so choose. But it’s highly unlikely, after landing an offensive-minded head coach in Mike McCarthy, they swap a 26-year-old just reaching his prime for a 42-year-old who’s fighting against — and losing to — Father Time.

Owens Celebrates Firing of Jason Garrett

Dez Bryant isn’t the only ex-Cowboys wideout who’s taken pleasure in now-former head coach Jason Garrett’s departure. Owens hasn’t seemed to forget about his 2009 release from the Cowboys, and his ax needed a little grinding against the man he holds responsible.

“Not only am I happy … this is a guy that ousted me years back, so it’s only fitting that I’m excited about his departure,” Owens said Tuesday on The Game, via 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “I don’t have any nice parting words for the guy. He gets what he deserves.”

Owens and Bryant share a brain on Garrett. The latter proclaimed he has “no sympathy” for the 53-year-old, who was ousted Sunday after a decade in the big seat.

“I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job … The cowboys just became real contenders,” he wrote.

As for Garrett’s successor, the Super Bowl-winning McCarthy, Owens most certainly approves.

“(He’s) a guy that is a proven winner. (He) won a Super Bowl. I think it’s a smart move to bring somebody in here with experience,” Owens said, via 105.3 The Fan. “I think the guys (on the team) are going to rally around this guy. … This is the first step I think in the right direction to getting the Cowboys back to where everybody wants them to be.”

