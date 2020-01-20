49ers RB Tevin Coleman Carted Off Field With Scary Shoulder Injury

The San Francisco 49ers might have to finish Sunday night’s NFC Championship game without one of their dynamic running backs.

The 49ers were on the verge of taking a 17-0 lead partway through the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers when running back Tevin Coleman dove for extra yards at the end of a first-down play and came down awkwardly on his right arm as braced for the fall deep in Packers territory.

Coleman stayed down in evident pain as San Francisco’s training staff rushed to attend to him and, despite being able to stand, was carted off the field to be evaluated for a shoulder injury. He is questionable to return, but the replay doesn’t make the outlook seem too bright.

Coleman had run six times for just 21 yards was proving a nice complementary option to Raheem Mostert for the 49ers through roughly the first 20 minutes of the game, but the Packers didn’t seem to catch much of a break with Coleman exiting the game. Mostert scored on a 9-yard touchdown run on the play after his fellow rusher exited the game, putting San Francisco ahead 17-0 with 9:12 left in the second quarter.

Still, Coleman is a loss the 49ers hope to avoid after he rushed 137 times for 544 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season and produced big numbers in last week’s divisional win over Minnesota, finishing with 105 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He came to San Francisco during the offseason on a two-year, $10 million deal after spending his first four seasons in Atlanta.

