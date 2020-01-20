Tevin Coleman Injury: Will 49ers RB Play in Super Bowl Despite ‘Lethal Weapon’ Type Injury?

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIV by beating the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship, but one thing did go wrong for the 49ers: running back Tevin Coleman went down in the first half with a shoulder injury, and did not return.

The cart came out for Coleman to take him off the field, which usually isn’t a good sign. Coleman, who is in his fifth year in the league, started 11 games for the 49ers this year. After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media what he knew in his postgame press conference.

“I know it was a shoulder,” Shanahan said about Coleman’s injury. “He was sitting there. I didn’t get to talk to him too much about it. I’m hoping he’ll be all right next week. I don’t totally know yet. But, I know he’s not ruled out or anything. I think there will be a good chance.”

It was revealed on Monday afternoon that Coleman had dislocated his shoulder against the Packers. Shanahan noted that there was still a chance Coleman could play in the Super Bowl, but the team was awaiting imaging results from the MRI the running back had on Monday.

Shanahan noted that Coleman’s injury was a bit gruesome, and pulled out a movie reference when trying to describe it, calling it a “Lethal Weapon” type of injury, because Coleman’s shoulder apparently popped out and was put back into its socket again:

Coleman was a huge part of this multi-faceted 49ers running attack this season. He had 137 carries for 544 yards (that’s a 4.0 yard average per carry) with six rushing touchdowns, and he contributed to the passing game, as well. Coleman caught 21 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. His status is questionable — for now.

Depending on how fast/well Coleman heals, the 49ers could rely even more heavily on running backs Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida to carry the load in the biggest game of their careers. Mostert is coming off a career performance, so San Francisco should be just fine.

We will keep you updated on Coleman’s status and MRI results.

