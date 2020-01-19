Former Eagles Tackle Becomes Fattest Guy to Catch a Touchdown

If nice guys finish last, then fat guys finish first. At least on the old gridiron.

Titans reserve offensive lineman Dennis Kelly became the heaviest player to catch a touchdown in NFL history when he hauled in a goal-line score with 6:49 left in the second quarter.

The play capped a time-consuming drive that gave the Titans a 17-7 lead late in the first half. Kelly came into the game and No. 71 was marked eligible by the referees. He is listed at 6-foot-8 and 321 pounds of hulking mass.

Kelly was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He made 15 starts in four seasons for the Birds while splitting time at offensive guard and offensive tackle. He was sent to the Tennessee Titans in a 2016 trade that netted Philadelphia Dorial Green-Beckham.

The big-bodied wide receiver was supposed to be an explosive red-zone target for Carson Wentz. It never materialized. Green-Beckham was eventually cut by the Eagles and later arrested on a bizarre burglary-and-drug incident gone wrong.

Meanwhile, Kelly has turned into a viable and versatile backup tackle — mostly at right tackle — for the Titans. He was rewarded with a two-year, $3.05 million contract in 2017. Kelly has morphed into a dangerous pass-catcher, too. He hauled in a one-yard score in Week 12.

From Chip Kelly to Philadelphia with Love

Chip Kelly was the man who drafted Dennis Kelly in 2012 for Philadelphia. He was selected 154tg overall, in the fifth round.

Kelly was seen as an immovable object in those early days, maybe a guy who could take over for Jason Peters at left tackle. He battled a back injury and never looked fully comfortable, then he was traded to Tennessee.

Back then, Kelly impressed his head coach enough to draw some drool-worthy praise. The then-Eagles coach even called Kelly a “very large human being.”

“I think he brings a physical presence in there. He’s obviously a very large human being,” Chip Kelly said in 2014. “A lot of times in this league when you’re playing three techniques, the bigger players are your inside defensive players and not your outside guys. We feel like we got a better push with Dennis in there. I think he’s more suited for that battle in there. He’s a physical player.”