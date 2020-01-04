Tom Brady Calls Peyton Manning ‘Full of S**t’ For Denying 2007 Scandal [WATCH]

While the on-field battles between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning may be over, the two NFL stars recently came together to compete again – this time in a different sport.

In a recent episode of Manning’s ESPN+ series called Peyton’s Places, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback and the current New England Patriots quarterback broke into the backyard of broadcaster Jim Nantz to play an epic round of mini-golf.

However, the episode takes a playful turn while the signal-callers were discussing crowd noise during games they played in at the RCA Dome, the former home stadium of the Indianapolis Colts, now called Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We didn’t pump any noise either,” said Manning.

“Yes you did, you’re full of s**t,” Brady then exclaimed with a smile.

Boston Globe’s senior NFL writer Ben Volin posted the clip of the interaction on Twitter.

NFL Clears Colts of Wrongdoing

During a matchup between Indianapolis and New England back in 2007, the Colts were reportedly caught funneling artificial crowd noise into the RCA Dome in an attempt to make hearing and calling plays more difficult for Brady and the Patriots.

After the game, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft reportedly approached then-NFL Vice President of Security Milt Ahlerich to alert him of the issue. While the league investigated the matter, however, the Patriots confirmed that the team never filed a formal complaint against the Colts.

The NFL later cleared Indianapolis of any wrongdoing, calling the “unusual audio moment” a product of tape feedback heard on the game’s broadcast.

“CBS has informed us that the unusual audio moment heard by fans during the Patriots-Colts game was the result of tape feedback in the CBS production truck and was isolated to the CBS broadcast,” read a statement from league spokesman Greg Aiello. “It was in no way related to any sound within the stadium and could not be heard in the stadium.”

Back in 2005, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger also accused the Colts of pumping up the noise inside the RCA Dome to gain a competitive advantage. The then-second-year quarterback called it “louder than any rock concert I’ve ever been to.”

