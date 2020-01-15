Mavs Rick Carlisle Sounds off on Carmelo Anthony Ahead of Friday’s Match Up

The Portland Trailblazers currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 17-24 record. Carmelo Anthony, since returning to the NBA after a year absence, has averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game through 26 games with the Blazers.

The Blazers are scheduled to play the Houston Rockets in Houston on Wednesday, and it is a must-see matchup as it will be broadcasted on ESPN, ATSW, and NSNW. It will be the first time that Carmelo will suit up against the Houston Rockets in Houston since he was shut down after only ten games in a Rockets’ uniform. The Rockets would trade Anthony to the Bulls last January; however, he would be waived and missed the rest of the 2018-19 season. During his short stint in Houston, Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game.

After he was shut down and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, It wasn’t fair for him as a Hall of Fame player to play in a role that wasn’t good for him. It wasn’t a fit.” Praises Melo for his professionalism.”

Mike D’Antoni on Melo: “It wasn’t fair for him as a Hall of Fame player to play in a role that wasn’t good for him. It wasn’t a fit.” Praises Melo for his professionalism. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 15, 2018

However, according to Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest, Anthony doesn’t have any hard feelings going back to Houston on Wednesday.

“I honestly don’t have any feelings about going back. I was only there [for] a couple weeks. I don’t really have any type of feelings going back,” said Anthony.

Rick Carlisle Weighs-in on Carmelo Anthony

Before the Dallas Mavericks head west for a back to back road trip against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, head coach Rick Carlisle spoke to the media on Monday. Carlisle was asked a variety of different questions, including his thoughts on what Carmelo Anthony brings to the Blazers.

“He’s a great player. He is a Hall of Fame player. I know he has been playing at a high level since going there; it’s quite a ways down the line, though. But I mean, if you look at his career, and the impact he’s had on the United States Olympic team. He has an amazing body of work,” said Carlisle.

Kristaps Porzingis on Carmelo Anthony’s Debut

Earlier this season, Kristaps Porzingis spoke to Heavy.com on Carmelo Anthony, making his debut on November 19, 2019.

“Yeah, I can’t wait to watch him play,” said Porzingis. “It has been a while, and I’m sure he is not taking this opportunity for granted. He has been working on his game and staying fit for an opportunity like this. So, I’m happy for him.”

“I’m happy for him. He’s able to get an opportunity. It’s well deserved. I don’t think he was treated the right way, how they kind of left him out there being a future Hall-of-Famer. He’s still got a lot of basketball left,” said Leonard.

“It’s great! I just hate the narratives that are created by him being back. Melo’s been a great player, he’s gonna be a great player. He’s playing terrific from start to finish. Shoutout Portland for opening that door back up for Melo,” George said.

