Tribute to Kobe & Gianna Bryant Emerges at Boston Landmark

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Kobe Bryant had many memorable battles against the Boston Celtics. Through two NBA Finals and several premier regular-season matchups, Bryant averaged 25.1 points per game in his career against the Celtics.

Despite the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers, someone in Beantown has found a way to pay tribute to the late superstar. Just outside Boston in Cambridge’s Central Square sits the landmark ‘Graffiti Alley’ where anonymous artists can go to express their creativity.

On Monday, just a day after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter crash in California, a tribute had emerged on the wall of Graffiti Alley.

Someone has painted a portion of Central Square Graffiti Alley with a stunning tribute to Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi Bryant. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/pKqpP7YPAn — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 27, 2020

Though it isn’t anything officially tied to the city of Boston, it is a telling tribute for the legendary Bryant who gave the Celtics fits for nearly 20 seasons. With the exception of his final game in TD Garden, Bryant was typically booed and jeered by Boston fans, taking on the persona of a villain throughout his career.

But he will mostly be remembered as a true legend on and off the court for his contributions to the game in both areas.

The Celtics Paid Tribute to Kobe

As most teams around the league did on Sunday, the Celtics and their opponent New Orleans both took intentional 24-second shot-clock violations to begin their game as a tribute to Kobe and his iconic number-24 jersey.

Following the game, Celtics players gave their reactions to the news about Bryant, with several members of the team having played against him at one point.

I couldn’t guard him. No one could. He’s an All-Star in Heaven too. Praying for the whole family. I’m in shock. pic.twitter.com/xdGAgi5seM — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2020

Marcus Smart said he was in shock when he had a chance to guard Kobe Bryant: "Just his presence was, I mean, you knew he was there. When he was on the floor, it didn’t matter how old he was, you were still in your shoes, on the back of your heels." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 27, 2020

R.I.P Legend 😔 Prayers up 🙏 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUAgvA1DXp — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

Enes Kanter even wrote an op-ed on Monday for Fox News about Kobe’s impact on the game, here’s an excerpt:

He was more than a basketball player. His unmatched impact on the Los Angeles community as well as the world of sports, which transcends basketball, is a testament to his commitment and devotion to make the world a better place. His foundation’s activities in the community took basketball to a different level. It taught all of us that our game is more than just playing basketball. He inspired millions of kids all around the world to be their best self both on and off-court.

