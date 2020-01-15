Tua Tagovailoa Expected To Workout For NFL Teams In April

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be healthy by April and allowed to participate in a throwing workout for NFL teams.

The Former Alabama quarterback announced his decision to forgo his senior season of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft on January 6.

Before the 2019 season, Tagovailoa seemed like a solidified number one overall pick.

However, when the star quarterback suffered a dislocated hip and associated fracture in a game against Mississippi State in November, his entire NFL trajectory immediately shifted.

Tagovailoa underwent surgery that same month and continues to recover.

When healthy, Tagovailoa is one of the best talents in this draft class but the questions about his durability will continue to arise until he can prove his ability on the NFL level.

Details of the Workout

Tagovailoa signed with prominent NFL agent Leigh Steinberg last week.

On Tuesday Steinberg told AL.com, that the former Alabama star is expected to hold about a 40 minute session in which he makes 60-80 throws in front of NFL scouts and other personnel.

“The [intention] there is the ball never touches the ground and I think he’s gonna blow away teams in the process,” Steinberg said.

“What Tua has going for him, incredibly, is first of all that athletes tend to have — if they have play football — they have bodies that heal at amazing rates,” stated Steinberg. “The recuperative power is not similar to an average person. They wouldn’t have made it this far in football if they were. The second thing is that he’s really young. You combine those two things, and we expect he will be healthy and workout in April.”

While there have been many season ending injuries have derailed NFL careers of talented prospects, Steinberg doesn’t feel that this hip injury will significantly impact Tagovailoa’s draft process.

“It’s totally honest with teams– Let’s remember he played football, not croquet. It was not chess. He was not hang gliding in Baja, California or boogie boarding,” Steinberg explained. ” it’s doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing as a player. I would guess roughly a third of the players who come out of their senior season may need an operation, may need something.”

“This is not unusual. Teams are very used to dealing with the fact that players are hurt and they’ll come along. The draft is a projection as to what a player will be over the next 10-12 years. It’s not necessarily a merit badge for great college performance. ”

Tua’s Draft Projection

Steinberg said Tagovailoa could have a similar draft process as one of his other clients.

Steinberg also represents 2018 NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was one of the steals of the 2017 Draft after he fell to the tenth overall pick and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith for a season and then became one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when given his opportunity in Kansas City.

“If he ends up going somewhere and would have to sit for a year — that’s what Patrick Mahomes did, that’s what Aaron Rodgers did, Drew Brees, Carson Palmer — thats not the worst thing in the world either. “