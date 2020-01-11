Tua Tagovailoa Signs With Same Agent as NFL MVP

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, announced earlier this week that he will be forgoing his senior season with the Crimson Tide and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shortly after the decision, another major announcement was made about arguably the most talented quarterback in the draft class.

Leigh Steinberg, the Chairman and CEO of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, tweeted out a picture of himself along with Tagovailoa and his parents announcing that the former collegiate star had signed a deal to be represented by Steinberg Sports and Entertainment.

President and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Cabott, was also pictured with Tagovailoa.

Leigh Steinberg’s Clients Include Patrick Mahomes

Steinberg is one of the most prominent football agents in the world. He has represented over 60 first-round picks and eight number one overall draft picks during his career. Currently, Steinberg’s most notable client is the 2018 NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

Not only do the two stars now have the same agent, but they also have similar collegiate careers.

Both quarterbacks were in college three seasons at their respective universities, both led highly efficient passing attacks, and both were noted for having one of the most talented arms in their respective draft class.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Superb Collegiate Stats With Alabama

In each of their best collegiate seasons, both quarterbacks threw for over 40 touchdowns and less than 11 interceptions. Mahomes had more passing yards but Tagovailoa held a higher completion percentage and passer rating.

Tagovailoa was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018 and was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NCAA before a major hip injury against Mississippi State sidelined him for the rest of the 2019 season.

When both quarterbacks are healthy, they are generational talents that have the potential to transform games with just one throw.

The signing marks a new era for Tagovailoa as he transitions from one of the most decorated quarterbacks in college football history to a potential young NFL star. The questions about his injury history will more than likely continue until he can prove his durability on the NFL level.

However, his talent is not to be questioned. Even with the hip injury, Tagovailoa is still projected in some mock drafts to be selected as the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft this April.

If Tagovailoa can stay healthy, he will be able to significantly impact a team looking for its franchise quarterback.

