UFC 246 Odds: McGregor vs. Cerrone Betting Breakdown

The “Notorious” Conor McGregor (21-4) has not earned a win inside the Octagon in over three years, yet he is an overwhelming favorite to have his hand raised against veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-13, 1 No-Contest) on Saturday at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

The last time MMA fans saw McGregor compete in the sport, he fell to unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission at UFC 229 on October 6, 2018. But he is back to battle a future Hall of Famer in Cerrone as a -335 favorite (bet $335 to win $100) on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Say what you want about McGregor, he remains one of the top draws in all of sports and is needed by the UFC right now. He simply cannot afford to lose in this spot and reportedly hand-picked the +255 underdog (bet $100 to win $255) Cerrone as his opponent for his return to the promotion. Several more lucrative fights await McGregor, including a potential matchup with Jorge Masvidal at welterweight, where this bout will also take place, or another boxing match versus Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao.

Both McGregor and Cerrone are former lightweights who have taken advantage of the extra 15 pounds at 170 to become stronger fighters. McGregor split two fights with Nate Diaz at welterweight before dropping back down to lightweight to become a two-division champion with his win over Eddie Alvarez before giving up the belt due to inactivity and then losing to Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, Cerrone has fought 10 times at 170 with a 6-4 record before going 2-2 in his recent return to 155 in hopes of competing for a belt. The 36-year-old veteran holds UFC records for the most wins (23) and finishes (16).

The co-main event at UFC 246 is a rematch at women’s bantamweight between former champion Holly Holm (12-5) and Raquel Pennington (10-7), who last fought each other nearly five years ago at UFC 184 on February 28, 2015. Holm is listed as a -140 favorite at online betting sites over Pennington, who is a +110 underdog, although neither is in great current form.

In her last bout for the bantamweight title against current champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 239, Holm suffered a first-round TKO by head kick and punches, and she has not fought since then. She has dropped five of seven bouts as well, with four of those for title belts.

Pennington was once seen as a top contender at 135, but she has struggled recently too. While she is coming off a split-decision win over Irene Aldana at UFC on ESPN 4 last July 20, that followed back-to-back losses to Nunes and Germaine de Randamie. She is 7-4 in the UFC, including a split-decision loss to Holm in the first meeting.

