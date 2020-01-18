Official Weigh-In Results for UFC 246 [WATCH]

The fighters have weighed in, and there are officially 11 bouts for UFC 246. There were originally 12 matches scheduled, however Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso was canceled by the Neva State Athletic Commission when Grasso missed weight by 5.5 pounds.

Because Gadelha and Grasso were supposed to fight on the main card, the bout between Brian Kelleher and Ode Osbourne has taken their spot.

All 22 fighters participated in the UFC 246 ceremonial weigh-in:

Here Are the Official UFC 246 Weigh-In Results

PPV Main Card (7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Welterweight Bout – Conor McGregor (170 lbs) vs. Donald Cerrone (170 lbs)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout – Holly Holm (135.5 lbs) vs. Raquel Pennington (136 lbs)

Heavyweight Bout – Aleksei Oleinik (238 lbs) vs. Maurice Greene (243 lbs)

Bantamweight Bout – Brian Kelleher (136 lbs) vs. Ode Osbourne (135 lbs)

Lightweight Bout – Anthony Pettis (155.5 lbs) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (155.5 lbs)

ESPN Prelims (5 p.m. PT/ 8p.m. ET on ESPN)

Women’s Flyweight Bout – Roxanne Modaferri (125 lbs) vs. Maycee Barber (126 lbs)

Featherweight Bout – Andre Fili (145.5 lbs) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146 lbs)

Flyweight Bout – Tim Elliot (125.5 lbs) vs. Askar Askarov (126 lbs)

Lightweight Bout – Drew Dober (155.5 lbs) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156 lbs)

UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims (4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET on Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight Bout – Aleksa Camur (204 lbs) vs. Justin Ledet (205 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Bout – Sabina Mazo (125.5 lbs) vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5 lbs)

