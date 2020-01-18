Georgia Hires Ex-Browns Assistant as Offensive Coordinator

The Georgia Bulldogs have added former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the staff as their new OC, UGASports first reported Friday morning.

Monken sure didn’t hesitate to change his Twitter handle to Georgia’s brand after UGA Football confirmed the new hire in a tweet.

Monken will be taking former Georgia offensive coordinator, James Coley’s position who will remain on the staff as an assistant head coach.

A Look at Todd Monken’s Resume

From Wheaton, IL., Todd Monken was a QB star for Knox College—a three-year letter-winner and member of the Knox College Hall of Fame. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Knox and furthered his education with a master’s degree in education leadership from Grand Valley State.

At 53-years-old, Monken is coming to UGA a seasoned football coach with knowledge and experience in both college football and NFL.

Starting in 1989, Monken began his career at Grand Valley State as a graduate assistant.

From 1991-1992 Monken worked as a grad assistant, again, at Notre Dame. The following season (1993) he became that defensive backs and wide receivers coach at Eastern Michigan and then promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1998.

In 2000, for two seasons, Monken coached at Lousiana Tech as the running backs coach and then the wide receivers coach.

Oklahoma State hired Monken in ’02 as their passing coordinator and wide receivers coach. He then returned to OK in 2011 as their offensive coordinator. During his time as the OC, the Cowboys set several offensive records—passing yards, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, and points scored. Under Monken, two other players would go first-round in the 2012 NFL Draft, Brandon Weeden, and Justin Blackmon.

From 2005 to 06, Monken joined LSU as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach where he developed first-round selections Dwayne Bowe and Buster Davis.

For four seasons (2007-10), Monken served as the wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars where he coached NFL record-setting, Reggie Williams.

In 2013 Monken became the head coach for Southern Miss where he took over an 0-12 team and turned it into a 9-5 record team by 2015. The Golden Eagles also won the Conference USA West Division and made an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Todd Monken’s Jump to the NFL

Tampa Bay hired Monken in 2016 as the OC. He served as the offensive coordinator and called plays for the Buccaneers during the 2018 season—the No. 1 passing game in the NFL at the time averaging 320 yards passing. The Bucs finished also finished 3rd in total offense in the league. Under Monken’s offense was Mike Evans who earned two Pro Bowl selections and had over a thousand receiving yards.

Before coming on board at UGA, Monken worked under Freddie Kitchens at the Cleveland Browns. He never got the chance to call plays during the 2019 season and decided it was best to part ways under Brown’s new hire, Kevin Stefanski.

Kirby Smart may have made a smart decision with this one. Football is life for Monken.

Looks like a well rounded offensive coordinator for the team who will give Kirby what he wants—a well-balanced run and passing game.

Welcome to God’s Country coach, your dentist appointment in Athens is overdue.

