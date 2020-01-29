Valentina Shevchenko: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko might not possess the same kind of mainstream name recognition as retired former champion Ronda Rousey, current UFC “champ champ” Amanda Nunes or Bellator champ Cris Cyborg, but the Russian-born 125-pound kickboxing dynamo could soon be on her way to establishing herself among the all-time greats.

Shevchenko has just about everything a potential UFC megastar could possibly want at her disposal, and she seems to be on her way to building her own excellent career within the world’s premier MMA promotional company.

Nicknamed “Bullet” because of her incredible speed, the 31-year-old who lives in Peru and trains in that country as well as Houston and Thailand, and is scheduled to make the third defense of her UFC women’s flyweight crown against top-ranked contender Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian in the co-main event of UFC 247 in Houston.

Move over, Jon Jones, because it looks like you might have another pound-for-pound superstar soaking up the Texas sun on Feb. 8.

Here are five facts you need to know about Shevchenko.

Shevchenko Set to Star on Big Screen in Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut

Shevchenko is set to play the role of Halle Berry’s antagonist in an upcoming film entitled “Bruised”. The film, which is currently in production, was written by Michelle Rosenfarb and follows the story of fictitious MMA athlete named Jackie “Justice”, portrayed by Berry, who is a disgraced MMA fighter trying to conquer her personal demons so she can reunite with her 6-year-old son. To do that, of course, she’ll have to go through “Bullet”.

According to Deadline, Berry trained alongside Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes, who is also set to star in the film, and even suffered an injury while filming a fight scene for the film recently in New Jersey.

Did the Oscar-winning actress get tagged by one of “Bullet” Shevchenko’s patented high kicks during sparring? That part of the story wasn’t revealed, but Shevchenko did confirm to BT Sport that she enjoyed the experience of playing a “bad character” opponent in the yet-to-be-released film.

‘Bullet’ Survived A Crazy Restaurant Shooting in Peru

Shevchenko survived a violent shootout in Peru in May 2016 when she was having dinner with her coach, Pavel Fedotov, at a chicken restaurant in the Chorrilos district of Lima. It was then that three armed robbers stormed inside the local eatery. The three men violently attacked anyone who would not comply with their demands for wallets, cash and jewelry until Fedotov, who was also armed, fired his own shots at the men. That resulted in a terrifying shootout that left several of the customers injured, including Fedotov who was shot by one of the robbers in the stomach, as well as the death of one of the assailants.

The melee was captured by security cameras in the restaurant that had been installed by the owners of the restaurant after six other robberies had occurred at the same location. In the video, Shevchenko can be seen rushing to the aid of Fedotov after he was injured.

The craziest part? Shevchenko went on as planned with her scheduled bout the following month against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. It was just Shevchenko’s second UFC fight, one she won in what was considered at the time to be a stunning upset.

Fighting is the Shevchenko Family Business

Shevchenko isn’t the only fighter in the family. In fact, older sister Antonina is also a UFC flyweight and married to trainer Pavel Fedotov, who coaches both Shevchenko sisters and moved with them from Kyrgyzstan to Peru over a decade ago.

Both sisters have been involved in martial arts from a very young age after following in the footsteps of their mother, Elena, who is a 3rd Dan black belt in Taekwondo and president of the Kyrgyzstan Muay Thai Federation.

Moreover, both Valentina and Antonina have won multiples titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Together, the Shevchenko sisters are a startling 21-4 in MMA. Fighting is the Shevchenko family business, and business has pretty much always been good.

Shevchenko is Among the Pound-for-Pound Elite Fighters in the UFC

Shevchenko is considered one of the top fighters in the world today. In fact, before the UFC revamped its official pound-for-pound list during the last week in January, Shevchenko was ranked No. 12 among all male and female UFC competitors (right behind Conor McGregor).

But now that the UFC has two separate lists for men and women, Shevchenko is ranked No. 2 pound-for-pound among all women right behind the UFC’s double champion at bantamweight and featherweight Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko already lost twice to Nunes. She lost via unanimous decision in what was just Shevchenko’s second UFC fight and again via split decision the following year. But where Nunes has dominated other top contenders, the Brazilan couldn’t quite do the same to the crafty and quick Shevchenko.

Moreover, Shevchenko is undefeated since moving down to the flyweight division, and she seems to have improved in each of the four fights. In fact, some in the sport believe she could be on her way to landing another huge showdown against Nunes later this year.

Shevchenko’s Head Kick KO Against Jessica Eye went Viral Last Year

Shevchenko scored one of the most devastating knockouts in the UFC last year. In the second round of her first title defense at UFC 238 against Jessica Eye, Shevchenko landed a thunderous head kick that was perfectly executed, truly terrifying and left Eye scarily unable to rise for minutes. Luckily, Eye recovered, and the fantastic knockout went on to be seen by millions of people all over the world after it turned into a viral sensation.

That picture-perfect knockout of Eye didn’t establish Shevchenko as one of the premier MMA fighters in the world today. Her constant improvement over the years and many wins across the world under the banners of multiple MMA promotional companies did most of that work. But the stunning knockout did offer Shevchenko quite the little bonus promotional push that could help her someday soon become a mainstream crossover megastar. She’s gone on since to score a decision win over Liz Carmouche and now has the chance to continue her trek toward becoming one of the next big superstars the UFC produces for the new decade by beating Chookagian at UFC 247.

