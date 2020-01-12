NFL Legend Claims Dak Prescott Is Better Than Tom Brady

Warren Moon doesn’t agree with Terrell Owens — the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Tom Brady to replace Dak Prescott.
Following the former wide receiver’s comments that the Cowboys should replace Prescott by signing Brady, the NFL legend and Hall-of-Fame quarterback couldn’t disagree more.
Why?
Simply put, because Moon believes Prescott is a better quarterback than Brady right now, via TMZ Sports.
“I don’t think it’s a bad idea for anybody to sign Tom Brady cause I think he can still play, but I just don’t think it’s a good fit for the Cowboys right now because of the way that Dak Prescott has developed, and he’s only gonna get better,” WM tells us.
Prescott Was Far Better Than Brady in 2019
As preposterous as this may sound at first glance, keep in mind that Moon is talking about right now. And while people are very much caught up in how the Cowboys missed the playoffs after a hot start, Prescott’s overall numbers were still pretty ridiculous.
The 26-year-old quarterback threw for over 4,900 yards and 30 touchdowns. Those numbers are far better than Brady’s 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season. That’s also not even including the fact that Prescott posted a 99.7 quarterback rating and 65.1 percent completion rate — also better numbers than Brady’s 88.0 QB rating and 60.8 completion percentage.
Moon — who was named to nine Pro Bowls during his playing career — went further into detail, stating that Prescott is better “physically” than Brady entering 2020.
“[Dak] definitely played physically better than Tom,” Moon says.
“Tom still has those mental gifts that you can’t compare because he’s got so much experience behind him, and he knows how to play in the biggest games, and that’s something you gain when you bring in a Tom Brady.”
“But, physically, Dak can really throw the football. He knows how to spread it around. He can run the ball and use his legs. So, I think physically he’s a better quarterback than Tom right now.”
Terrell Owens’ Critical Comments of Dak Prescott
For those that missed Owens’ comments, he didn’t exactly sound like the biggest supporter of Prescott during a recent radio appearance. The former Cowboys receiver chimed in on the Prescott topic by stating that Brady is a better option. He also took a jab at the Cowboys’ lack of confidence in their young QB due to the fact that there’s no new contract.
Via TMZ Sports:
“They have a quarterback that’s a free agent in Tom Brady. That’s the next move.”
“He hasn’t extended Dak’s contract. So, that leads me to believe he truly doesn’t believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would have already got a contract extension.”
While Owens may want Brady in Dallas, it’s not even a certainty that the six-time Super Bowl champion will even return for the 2020 season. Although Brady had previously indicated that he’s unlikely to retire before next season, he did state in his most recent interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One that he hasn’t made an official decision yet.
With all of this said, Moon makes the most logical point here. While Brady’s resume and accomplishments are hard to ignore, he will turn 43 years old in 2020 and statistically regressed in a major way last season.
Meanwhile, Prescott just had the best season of his career and is considered the future of the franchise — as Stephen Jones has made clear on numerous occasions. If Dallas were to even consider signing Brady as a one-year rental, it would do unfixable damage to their relationship with their young quarterback.
For that reason, the smart money is on Dallas not signing Brady in the offseason.