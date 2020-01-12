NFL Legend Claims Dak Prescott Is Better Than Tom Brady

Warren Moon doesn’t agree with Terrell Owens — the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Tom Brady to replace Dak Prescott.

Following the former wide receiver’s comments that the Cowboys should replace Prescott by signing Brady, the NFL legend and Hall-of-Fame quarterback couldn’t disagree more.

Why?

Simply put, because Moon believes Prescott is a better quarterback than Brady right now, via TMZ Sports.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea for anybody to sign Tom Brady cause I think he can still play, but I just don’t think it’s a good fit for the Cowboys right now because of the way that Dak Prescott has developed, and he’s only gonna get better,” WM tells us.

Prescott Was Far Better Than Brady in 2019

As preposterous as this may sound at first glance, keep in mind that Moon is talking about right now. And while people are very much caught up in how the Cowboys missed the playoffs after a hot start, Prescott’s overall numbers were still pretty ridiculous.

The 26-year-old quarterback threw for over 4,900 yards and 30 touchdowns. Those numbers are far better than Brady’s 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season. That’s also not even including the fact that Prescott posted a 99.7 quarterback rating and 65.1 percent completion rate — also better numbers than Brady’s 88.0 QB rating and 60.8 completion percentage.

Moon — who was named to nine Pro Bowls during his playing career — went further into detail, stating that Prescott is better “physically” than Brady entering 2020.