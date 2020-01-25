Warriors Stephen Curry Sound off on Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Last month, three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry attended Grammy-winning artist Kanye West‘s Sunday Service on December 16, 2019. The two-time MVP wasn’t the notable name in attendance Havard graduate Swizz Beatz, and La La Anthony were also in attendance for West’s Sunday Service.

Steph at Kanye’s Sunday Service at @CityOfRefuge_la …Quite simply you gotta watch the whole video compilation:https://t.co/LaJZ6zmBXl 👈 CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE VIDEO 🎥 (5:18) pic.twitter.com/1gNf5Im6mF — Let’s Go Warriors 👌💛💙 (@LetsGoWarriors) December 17, 2019

What is Kanye’s Sunday Service you might be asking?

It is a weekly gospel concert led by the Graduation artist that has attracted a who’s who of celebrities, which include Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, and Idris Elba, to name a few, according to Pueng Vongs of the Mercury News.

Per West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Steph Curry on Attending West’s Sunday Service

Earlier this week, Steph Curry was featured on All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson Podcast on Showtime Sports. The trio discussed a variety of different topics, including Curry attending Kanye West’s Sunday Service and what it was like.

“I absolutely loved it bro. The Sunday Service let put it this way, I don’t care about somebody’s past, what they stand for you may not agree with somebody in terms of anything and everything they say. But when they come in and represent Jesus, and talking, and everything that they do in the music and the vibe in the spirt that you feel in that place,” said Curry.

“It did something in terms of that 2 and a half hour experience. So, I’m rooting for him in terms of what he is doing and the journey that he is on. If he can change positively, anyone can. I’m not going to discredit my God in that respect. So, I was curious and heard that so many people were going — I want to experience, and I had a great time.”

