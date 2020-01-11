Woman Epically Takes Down Thief, Gets UFC 246 Invite From Dana White

UFC president Dana White is inviting a woman to UFC 246 after she physically stopped a thief at a Best Buy in Hawaii. A video of Summer, who worked at the Best Buy, has gone viral. It shows her stopping a thief in their tracks as they tried to run outside the store with a product in hand.

Best Buy fired her after the incident and White is not happy about it.

Here is a tweet from Dana White that includes the video of Summer as well as an incredible offer.

This is Summer. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii. She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer pic.twitter.com/8yF5FLrlnU — Dana White (@danawhite) January 10, 2020

White’s tweet reads: “This is Summer. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii. She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs. Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer.”

Summer will have the weekend of her life courtesy of the UFC president, and it also looks like she may have a new career opportunity.

UFC 246 features the return of the most famous MMA fighter of all time, Conor “Notorious” McGregor. He will be fighting UFC veteran and record holder Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a match that he been years in the making.