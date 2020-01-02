Charlotte Flair Wants a Match With Mickie James

On Wednesday night WWE Superstar and a former 10 time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair announced that she would be kicking off 2020 with a question and answer session with the fans. During the question and answer session, a Twitter user by the name of Ella [ItsEllaJay] asked Flair her thoughts on fellow WWE Superstar Mickie James.

Flair would reply, that they need to have a match.

Flair is fully aware that the two have never faced off against each other in a WWE ring to this point in their careers. James is currently nursing an ACL injury that she suffered last June at a live event in Waco, Texas, against WWE Superstar Carmella, according to Bill Pritchard of Wrestle Zone.

On June 5, 2019, James tweeted out that she was going to live on Instagram to address the rumors/ reports of her injury and would later disclose that she had indeed suffered an ACL injury that would need surgery and would be out indefinitely.

Going live on IG to address the rumors/reports. If you would like to join me please do. Thank you all for your endless love and support. I have the best fans in the world. — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 5, 2019

Last month, James was seen behind the commentary table at WWE’s Main Event alongside Byron Saxton, according to Dave Melter of the Wrestling Observer.

Mickie James on Charlotte Flair’s Progression

On October 5, 2018, after Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas, I spoke with James about Charlotte’s progression in the wrestling business.

“I think it is incredible, especially being that this wasn’t her dream. I think she was totally content with the life she was living at the time. I feel like Reid’s death was really the catalyst in her decision to go full force and pursue a career in wrestling after his passing, James told me.

“Obviously, Ric flair’s shoes are such big shoes to fill. He is considered the greatest of all time by many and certainly one of the greatest of all time, in my opinion, like Shawn Michaels, and the list goes on. I think that was certainly the catalyst for her desire to try to be the best. She recognizes that she’s going to be continuously compared to her father, and she wants to be at least perceived somewhat on that same level. Obviously, she’s done well for herself thus far,” said James.

Charlotte Flair is engaged to WWE Superstar Andrade Almas

Charlotte Flair and Andrade Almas ring in the new year with an engagement announcement as Almas popped the question late Tuesday night on New Year’s Eve, according to TMZ. Almas tweeted out,” She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!” A couple minutes later, Flair posted on Instagram “Si. @andradealmas #loveofmylife”

Mickie James would write in Flair’s comment section, Congratulations to you both!! So excited for you. Here’s to the new decade! And #truelove.

Meanwhile, Almas and Flair have been dating for a while, but the couple didn’t go public with their relationship until last April. When the two walked the red carpet at Wrestlemania 35 at MetLife Stadium.

Flair just recently announced on Monday Night Raw, that she would be entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, which will take place in Houston, Texas on January 26, 2020.

READ NEXT: WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Reveals Eye-Opening Royal Rumble Moment