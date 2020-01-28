WWE WrestleMania 36: Matches & Predictions

The WrestleMania sign takes flight before Raw: WWE Exclusive, Jan. 27, 2020The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing, and the sign for The Showcase of the Immortals gets raised high above the arena in preparation for Monday Night Raw. GET YOUR 1st MONTH of WWE NETWORK for FREE: http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://wwe.yt/ Check out WWE.com for news and updates: http://goo.gl/akf0J4 Watch WWE on Sony in India: http://www.wwe.com/SonySportsNetwork Find the latest Superstar gear at WWEShop: http://shop.wwe.com ——————————————— Check out our other channels! ——————————————— The Bella Twins: https://www.youtube.com/thebellatwins UpUpDownDown: https://www.youtube.com/upupdowndown WWEMusic: https://www.youtube.com/wwemusic Total Divas: https://www.youtube.com/wwetotaldivas ———————————— WWE on Social Media ———————————— Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwe Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wwe/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealWWE Giphy: https://giphy.com/wwe ———————————— WWE Podcasts ———————————— After the Bell with Corey Graves: http://bit.ly/afterthebellpodcast The New Day: Feel the Power: https://link.chtbl.com/7Fp6uOqk 2020-01-27T22:34:17.000Z

This year, WWE is going full Pirates of the Carribean with its theme for the biggest wrestling show of the year.

That means we’re most likely going to be treated to a set design that’s all about swashbuckling and pirate loot galore for WrestleMania 36. Hailing from Tampa, Florida within the spacious Raymond James Stadium, WrestleMania 36 will present a card full of dream matches, major feud enders and important title matches who’s results will reverberate throughout the wrestling world. Both Raw and SmackDown will be on hand to offer their biggest brand contests for a massive indoor and home viewing audience. Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair won their respective Royal Rumble matches, which means they’ll be placed in prominent roles for this year’s “Granddaddy of ‘Em All.” Will they deliver a signature “WrestleMania Moment?”

Before April 5 comes upon us, let’s take a sneak peek at all the announced matches for ‘Mania 36 and make bold predictions for every last one of them.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: WWE finally pulled the trigger on the reformed and far more intimidating Drew McIntyre. After years of toiling around in the midcard, Drew pulled off two amazing feats at the 2020 Royal Rumble – not only did he eliminate WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, but he also managed to win the whole match and guarantee himself a spot on the ‘Mania 36 card. And as expected, he chose to continue his beef with “The Beast” by selecting him as his championship opponent. So at WrestleMania 36, we’re going to get a powerhouse battle between two wrestling machines over the highly coveted WWE Championship. Paul Heyman must be shaking in his boots at the prospect of a loss by his client.

And to be quite honest, he should be. Drew isn’t a small individual that Brock can easily impose his will on – Drew’s a towering, powerful and surprisingly nimble man that can hold his own with anyone. This match will see Brock getting his hands on Drew and assaulting him at certain points throughout the match. But Drew will be able to break the usual formula of Brock matches by equaling his power and beating him back during the majority of this bout. I foresee a moment where Paul steps in to aid his client and tries to keep the WWE Championship within their grasp. But Drew will find a way to overcome Brock, capture WWE’s biggest prize and give Monday Night Raw a weekly champion once again. This match has a high possibility of delivering greatness and I think it’ll do an awesome job of further legitimizing Drew as a force to be reckoned with.